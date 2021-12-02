What if Work is Bad in and of Itself? A New Book on Anti-Work Tackles This Question

This new book explores anti-work, an age-old idea but also a trending phenomenon in our pandemic world. Tweet this

Topics addressed within this framework include the asymmetric nature of employment, working from home, precarious work, bosses, the merit debate, unions and cooperatives, initial inequality, and psychological responses available to individuals in confronting the challenges of work. The last section of the book offers relevant lessons drawn from parables, koans, and tales.

This book is written for general readership as well as academic; no knowledge of academic psychology is presupposed.

GEORGE M. ALLIGER, Ph.D. has worked for decades assisting organizations and workers to better understand the nature of the work they do. He is a fellow of the Society for Industrial/Organizational Psychology, an editor of The Handbook of Work Psychology, and author of over 60 peer-reviewed articles.

"Drawing from thinkers as varied and vital as Simone Weil and Frédéric Lordon, Karl Marx and Frederick Taylor, Buddhist sages and Hasidic masters, George Alliger has written an eloquent and insightful series of reflections on the culture of work. Not only does Alliger offer a compelling meditation on how we worked yesterday and how we work today, but also proposes, in clear and cogent language, how we might all, by a more human and humane approach, work better in the future." – Prof. Robert Zaretsky, The Honors College, University of Houston

For more information, visit www.anti-work.org

Imprint: Routledge

On sale: Now

Price: $34.95

Pages: 284

ISBN 9780367758592

