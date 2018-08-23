What Indian Gaming Employees Need to Know About Active Shooter Scenarios

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David Vialpando, director of gaming programs for OnCourse Learning Financial Services, is one of the experts who will discuss what leaders in the tribal gaming community need to know about employee training for active shooter incidents at the National Indian Gaming Association Mid-Year Conference & Expo.

David Vialpando

"Holding the Tribal Government Protection Network Active Shooter Training in two back-to-back sessions permits a more thorough review of the critical information," said Vialpando, who spent 30 years in law enforcement. "Casino managers and others in tribal gaming who attend the presentations will learn what an active shooter is, what to do and what not to do in case of such an event."

Active Shooter Training topics

The TGPN will host the training sessions from 9 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. PST Sept. 27 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif.

The first session covers risk assessment and mitigation in gaming establishments, inventory of casino systems, emergency action plans, a profile of active shooter incidents across the country, fight or flight response and steps in reaction to active shooter events.

The second session covers the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's recommendations to run, hide and fight during an active shooter situation. This session will provide an overview of the characteristics of active shooters, how to identify at-risk employees and behavioral issues, law enforcement's response to such events and how to react to law enforcement during an event.

Other casino training experts presenting with Vialpando, who currently is the commission chairman of the Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel Tribal Gaming Commission, are Andrew Hofstetter, TGPN chairman for Tribal Government Affairs; Eddie Ilko, security claims manager at Sycuan Casino; and Lt. Damon Blankenbaker, with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

