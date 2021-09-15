What Information and Services Does the U.S. Government Offer in Spanish?
WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, USAGov en Español, the official website of the U.S. government in Spanish, in collaboration with government agencies is launching a public engagement campaign to publicize the programs and services offered in Spanish.
Between September 15 and October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated in the U.S. to highlight the culture and contributions of the Hispanic community.
The goal of USAGov en Español and the agency partners that have joined this initiative is to connect the Hispanic community with the information and resources the U.S. government has to offer in their language.
Agencies and programs participating in the campaign include: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs/TravelGov, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Communications Commission, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Federal Trade Commission, Food and Drug Administration, Internal Revenue Service, National Library of Medicine (NLM)/ Medline Plus, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Social Security Administration, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Health and Human Services' Office of Minority Health.
For more government information in Spanish during Hispanic Heritage Month, take action and:
- Follow the hashtag #TuGobiernoEnEspañol on Twitter
- Follow USAGov en Español on social media at Facebook and Twitter
- Subscribe to receive emails
- Visit our website at USAGov en Español
- Contact us via email to receive more information on this initiative
USAGov en Español is part of USAGov, a federal program that connects people to official government information and services.
