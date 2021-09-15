What Information and Services Does the U.S. Government Offer in Spanish?

The goal of USAGov en Español and the agency partners that have joined this initiative is to connect the Hispanic community with the information and resources the U.S. government has to offer in their language.

Agencies and programs participating in the campaign include: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs/TravelGov, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Communications Commission, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Federal Trade Commission, Food and Drug Administration, Internal Revenue Service, National Library of Medicine (NLM)/ Medline Plus, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Social Security Administration, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Health and Human Services' Office of Minority Health.

For more government information in Spanish during Hispanic Heritage Month, take action and:

USAGov en Español is part of USAGov , a federal program that connects people to official government information and services.

