IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you purchased a car or truck with great excitement only to discover that it had a chronic defect, don't despair. You may have a legal remedy. California law protects many consumers in your situation. So, let's take a closer look at the question: What is considered a lemon car in CA?

Lemon vehicles are cars, trucks, and SUVs with defects that compromise the USE, VALUE, or SAFETY of the vehicle. The issue doesn't have to be life-threatening; it simply must be chronic and relatively significant. Defective brakes, steering, mirrors, exhaust, and navigation systems could qualify for lemon law protection, while a minor paint scratch would not. Also, you must have made a reasonable number of attempts to get your vehicle repaired by an authorized agent before taking legal action.

The Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act (California's lemon law) offers legal remedies for frustrated car, truck, and SUV owners with defective vehicles. The lemon law also applies to boats, motorcycles, RVs, travel trailers, and other vehicles. A skilled lemon lawyer can help you file a legal claim. If your claim is successful, you can force a manufacturer to repurchase or replace your defective vehicle. In some cases, a lawyer can also negotiate a "cash and keep" settlement in which a manufacturer pays you a lump sum in compensation and you keep the vehicle you have.

"We know a lot of consumers feel helpless when their new or used vehicle turns out to be a lemon," said Attorney Aaron Fhima, partner at Neale & Fhima law firm. "But we want to offer encouragement. There may be a legal remedy that entitles them to a replacement vehicle or a refund. A vehicle owner should never give up before exploring all their legal options."

California's lemon law also applies to some defective used vehicles, but only if an owner has one of three specific warranties. These include:



• Transferred new car warranty

• Certified pre-owned warranty

• Lemon law buyback warranty.

If you're a used car owner and are uncertain whether you have the right type of warranty, a lemon law attorney can help you find out. California is a very consumer-friendly state, and there are laws on the books designed to protect you.

