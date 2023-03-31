What Is Considered Pain and Suffering in a Car Accident?

When you are injured in a car accident, it is important to understand all the different kinds of injuries and losses you are entitled to recover says Lakota R. Denton

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've been injured in a car accident, you might expect to have medical bills, expenses related to the repair or replacement of your vehicle, lost wages from your job, or even months of physical therapy and recovery. However, the impact of a car accident goes well beyond those financial losses. Car accidents can leave you with both physical and emotional scars.

What Is Pain and Suffering?

"Pain and suffering," in this case, refers to the legal term that represents the emotional and physical damage suffered by an accident victim. Damages for pain and suffering are meant to cover the physical and psychological trauma caused by the accident. Personal injury attorney Lakota R. Denton explains, "When a person is injured as a result of the negligence of another driver, the impact on their lives can be severe. The physical, emotional and financial fallout of a car accident can be devastating."

How Are Damages for Pain and Suffering Calculated?

It is difficult to put a dollar amount on a person's pain and suffering because it varies from one person to another. Pain and suffering is a non-economic legal award that is not as easily proven as medical expenses and vehicle repair costs, for which a person receives a bill or invoice.

For example, a person who suffers a neck or back injury should easily be able to show what expenses they have incurred for doctor visits and physical therapy, but proving the loss of enjoyment of a sport or activity that they enjoyed before the accident is more challenging.

Examples of injuries that are harder to quantify include:

Physical scarring or disfigurement

Loss of sleep due to emotional trauma

Loss of the ability to care for a child or aging parent

Loss of enjoyment of life.

Steps To Take To Ensure You Are Properly Compensated

First and foremost, it is essential to seek medical care for your injuries. Some injuries do not show up immediately, but you should always seek medical care for your injuries as you become aware of them. Keep a journal to document how your daily life has been affected by your injuries, and seek legal representation without delay.

