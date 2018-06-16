What is Hero Node? A new approach to Dapp development…

Hero Node is a cross-blockchain, cross-platform development solution for Dapp. It is based on the hero protocol and its vision is to integrate different public blockchains, somewhat akin to the Alibaba Cloud in the blockchain industry. By building a cross-chain and cross-platform solution, Hero Node empowers developers to build Dapps without needing to be experts in smart contracts.

Guoping Liu, the CEO and founder of Hero Node, summarized this opportunity and gaping hole in the market, "The blockchain company who solves the tricky task of Dapp development will dominate this next decade."

How does this actually work on Hero Node? Developers can build a Dapp based on Qtum, Ethereum IPFS or other Dapps linked to public chains and they can be run on terminals like iOS, Android, and HTML5. This is long before they understand structure of blockchain and mobile development languages—that is, developers can use these terminals and this core feature of interoperability to build Dapps without needing to delve deep into the highly specialized architecture of blockchain development.

A Technical Guide to Hero Node

Hero Node's development framework and underlying blockchain technology allows developers to pack applications into Hash Addresses and ensure the immutability of transactions. There are a few core elements at play:



Public chain service: The Hero protocol integrates various public chains (ETH, QTUM, EOS) into a consistent API interface, allowing developers on Hero Node to develop their new business Dapps without any understanding of these underlying blockchains.

Storage service: Hero Node aims to create a node ecosystem on IPFS. In this ecosystem, data is generated by development, and applications are broken down and stored in various places on the Internet. This model for decentralized storage is like a drop of water poured into the sea: as long as the Internet exists, that data cannot be lost. Once a user wants to extract their data, Hero Node selects the nearest node to process that data and then promptly return it to that user.

Decentralization: Most blockchain applications still use domain names, calling into question how 'decentralized' they really are. Hero Node will help developers create their applications on distributed networks and run these applications by applying torrents. When an application becomes a torrent, neither the data nor the public chain are revocable, which allows the application to exist on the network forever. It is completely different from this arguably centralized, existing software (mode) life cycle (even for existing Dapps).

Cross-platform application development tools: Blockchain applications will eventually come to grips with ordinary users who have no exposure to the technology and ecosystem. The experience must be seamless, and it will require blockchain applications to be installed and used on user's mobile phones, just like other existing common applications on iOS and Android. With its modular tools, Hero Node facilitates this seamless experience. By making the actual development process more streamlined across platforms, both developers and end users can experience decentralized applications without the clunky and siloed interface of existing platforms.



Blackground: Blockchain Trend in Q2

By the end of Q2 in 2018, blockchain has still been soaring in popularity despite the recent plunge of Bitcoin or other mainstream cryptocurrency. There are increasing numbers of new blockchain projects launching ICO and IEO in the past month, varying from gaming to artificial intelligence.

There are five projects launching ICO in May worth mentioning. They are ATN, TTC Protocol, Hero Node, The Abyss, and VideoCon. ATN, a global artificial intelligence project, has not set a ICO goal, while The Abyss, a gaming project, and TTC Protocol achieve 85% and 90% of their ICO goals, respectively. Hero Node and VideoCqoin are the only two projects get 100% to their ICO goal. Three of them are not rated whereas Hero Node and TTC Protocol are rated as Medium Interest.

Among those projects that started ICO one month ago, HER is one of those and worths highlighting. HER token was issued by Hero Node, a next generation decentralized Blockchain fog computing platform. Until press time, the HER token price is $0.0226232 (+0.24%), equals to 0.0000428901 ETH or 0.00000333 BTC. Its 24h Volume is $55,177 with a Market Cap of $9,153,646. IcoDrops illustrates that Hero Node has generated $21,765,720 of its goal $21,800,000 (100%) during ICO. According to Hero Node, the team is planning to officially announce the listing of HER token on Bibox exchange platform on June 16th.

