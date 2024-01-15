What Is Looty Pool?

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looty Pool: Transforming Lottery Dreams into Shared Realities!

Imagine the thrill of holding not just one Lottery Ticket, but up to 1,000 Lottery Tickets in your hand with just a single purchase.

That's the game-changing promise of Looty Pool, the largest online office pool, now revolutionizing the way people play the lottery.

By joining Looty Pool, customers are not just buying 1 lottery ticket; they're becoming part of a nationwide community of dreamers across the county, all sharing the excitement and sharing the Lottery Tickets!

Exciting Promotion: Join One, Get One Free!
In a special promotion, Looty Pool is now offering an incredible deal: Join one lottery pool and get your next lottery pool entry absolutely FREE! Just use the promo code 'LootyBOGO24' in the app. It's a fantastic opportunity to double the chances without doubling the cost.

Here's How Looty Pool Works:
Picture the MegaMillion Jackpot soaring to $300 Million, and members are part of a 1,000-member MegaMillion Pool.

This means collectively, the pool holds 1,000 Lottery Tickets. A single entry has just multiplied a customer's chances, bringing them closer to a potential windfall of $300,000 per person. Now, pause and ponder – what could someone do with $300,000?

Key Features and Benefits of Joining Looty Pool:

  • Multiply Your Chances: Buy one ticket, gain the power of up to 1,000 Lottery Tickets.

  • Community Sharing: Experience the joy of sharing the lottery tickets with participation around the country.

  • Charitable Giving: Non-winning Lottery Tickets are donated to non-profit organizations, choosing by voting from the members of the Lottery Pool making every Lottery Ticket a beacon of hope.

  • Cross-Platform Accessibility: Available on both Android and iOS.

  • Bigger Pools, Higher Stakes: With larger pools, shots at the jackpot increases exponentially.

  • Transparency and Trust: Members receive a PDF copy of all lottery tickets for each drawing.

Joseph Salmond, the creator of Looty Pool, emphasizes, "We Are Changing The Way People Buy Lottery Tickets."

Joining Looty Pool isn't just about the chance to win the lottery; it's about being part of a movement. A movement where lottery dreams can have a tangible impact on the world.

Join Our Facebook Group!
Dive deeper into the Looty Pool community by joining our Looty Pool Facebook group. Here, customers can interact with fellow members from across the country that joined Looty Pool.

Watch Our Commercial on YouTube!
To learn more about how Looty Pool is changing the Lottery, watch our exciting commercial on YouTube Here! It's a quick, entertaining way to understand how Looty Pool works and how we make lottery dreams come true.

Ready to Join?
The Looty Pool App is free to download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Be a part of Looty Pool and Let's Win The Lottery Together!

Visit us at lootypool.com for more information.

Download on the App Store | Get it on Google Play

Contact:
Looty Pool
Phone: 347-561-8010
Website: www.lootypool.com  
Email: [email protected]

