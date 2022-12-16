What Is the Best Christmas Gift You Can Give… How About a Christmas Miracle?

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Another holiday season is upon us, and with it comes the stress of finding the perfect gift. Imagine for a moment, if you could give the most precious thing in the world: the gift of life. One family already has. Last year Melody S received a LifeVac for Christmas from her grandmother. She never thought she would use it. But almost a year to the day, Melody found herself in a situation where LifeVac was the only solution. Her daughter began choking on a piece of apple and when back slaps failed, she turned to her LifeVac and used it to save her daughter's life. Our loved ones are our greatest gifts to ourselves. To be able to give something that keeps them with us is truly the meaning of what Christmas is all about.

Airway Clearance Device

"This LifeVac right here is the best Christmas present I have ever gotten."

Melody S, mother of the child saved by LifeVac.

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving non-invasive airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2012, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG. For more information and to learn about LifeVac success stories visit www.lifevac.net

Media Contacts:

Laura Bonelli

[email protected]

Donna Yeisley

516-320-8315

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeVac LLC