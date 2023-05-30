What Is The Best Cream To Remove Scars?

Scar Protocol Is The Best Cream To Remove Scars

SEATTLE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scar Protocol is a unique five-phase scar cream treatment that begins treating scars before more traditional methods. With the protocol commencing as soon as a week after surgery or after injury, Scar Protocol is the best scar cream for scars. By beginning treatment early, Scar Protocol helps hinder scar formation for the subsequent twelve months.

Each scar cream phase targets a different scarring concern. Phase I starts off by keeping the scar clean and moisturized. Phase II creates an ideal healing environment while also gently exfoliating the scar and surrounding skin. Phase III contains one of the most versatile skincare ingredients, white snail mucus, which helps maintain skin quality and it can even contribute to the healing process.

The last two phases begin treating the skin and scar when the wound itself is fully healed. Thus, Phase IV can help strengthen the skin barrier via Vitamin E. This helps create skin and a scar that is strong and prevents over-formation. Phase V contains retinol which is one of the best exfoliators in skincare. This helps reduce pigmentation and smooth the feel of the scar in the final three months of treatment.

Patients who have used Scar Protocol discuss how it helped them, saying, "Definitely at the beginning, you don't see that end target, and the scar looks a little gnarly, but just stick with it, be consistent, use it twice a day, and you'll see really good results."

All phases of Scar Protocol also contain silicone, a well known anti-scarring agent. Scars should not stop someone from seeking the care or surgery they need. Scar Protocol aims to take away the worry of extremely visible scarring. It is designed for surgical scars and is safe for all skin types and tones.

About Scar Protocol: Scar Protocol is a high-end scar cream that consists of a five-phase system. It treats scarring during the healing phases to provide scarring that looks almost invisible. Scar Protocol was specially designed for use after surgery and can help prevent scars from forming from other injuries. Using naturally derived ingredients and undergoing four years of clinical use, Scar Protocol is the best scar cream available.

