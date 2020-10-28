What Is the Best Source of Omega 3 Fatty Acid? Optimega Offers A New Solution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega-3 fatty acids have been a popular topic in health and wellness news for the last decade, but with so much misinformation present, many people wonder if omega-3s are as essential to the body as the hype suggests.

When speaking about omega-3s, it is important to note that the term essential has a double meaning; while omega-3 fatty acids are integral to achieve better nutrition, in this context the word "essential" is a term that refers to any nutrients that are not created by the human body. This means that humans do not naturally produce their own omega-3 fatty acids and must utilize food or supplement sources.

Capsules were initially the lone delivery method for omega-3 fish oil, but recently the market for fish oil products has expanded to include new and more convenient forms. Supplemental nutrition brand, Optimega creates drinkable, fruit-flavored omega-3 shots, containing an entire day's worth of omega-3s in a liquid form, which is especially helpful for anyone who has a difficult time swallowing pills.

But what do omega-3 fatty acids do in the body, and why is it so important? The American Heart Association recommends incorporating fish into a regular diet at least twice a week to obtain a sufficient dose of omega-3 fish oil. Many people may not be able to keep up with cooking and processing fish so frequently and turn to supplementation. Fish oil, in particular, is considered to be one of the best forms of omega-3 fatty acids because it contains the two most vital forms of omega-3s, "DHA," and "EPA."

While traditional supplements have been extremely helpful for many people who cannot obtain the recommended daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids from food alone, often there is a large discrepancy in the bioavailability of the nutrients found in supplements and the nutrients obtained from a diet rich in fish oil. Bioavailability refers to the rate at which nutrients, like omega-3s, are absorbed and utilized by the body. Omega-3s obtained from food sources are more bioavailable because it is in its natural state and does not require additional steps for the body to break it down.

Optimega aims to close the gap between the bioavailability of omega-3 fish oils that are sourced from food versus a supplement with their Optimega OmegaShots. Optimega's OmegaShots come in unique formulas, designed for different customer needs, like OmegaShots prenatal, OmegaShots sport, and even a version specifically designed for older adults.

In the modern age of innovation, there is always more than one road to better health, and Optimega is making it just a little easier to get the daily recommended dose of omega-3 fatty acids. OmegaShots are currently for sale through major online retailers including Amazon.com, with more availability to come throughout the year.

