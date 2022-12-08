What Is the Difference between a Felony and a Misdemeanor in Illinois?

Understanding how Illinois classifies crimes can be essential to a person's defense when accused of a crime says Wolfe and Stec, Ltd.

Attorney Marc Wolfe, Founding Partner of Wolfe and Stec, Ltd, says, "The process can be overwhelming when someone has been accused of a crime. Couple that with the life-changing nature of a criminal conviction, and it's paramount that we understand the facts of your case. This helps us build you the best defense and support you through the litigation process, helping to ensure the best outcome possible."

What Is the Difference between a Felony and a Misdemeanor?

Under Illinois law, crimes are classified according to severity. Generally, misdemeanors are considered less severe than felonies. Misdemeanors tend to be punished by less than a year in jail, with felonies bringing higher sentences.

Misdemeanors include trespass, simple assault and some driving offenses; more severe crimes, such as aggravated battery, manslaughter and robbery, are classified as felonies.

What to Do When Accused of a Crime

For those finding themselves accused of a criminal offense, it's advisable to contact and retain the services of an experienced lawyer as soon as possible. A lawyer will look at the evidence available, speak with the client in detail and conduct any investigations needed to support the case. This may include contacting witnesses on a client's behalf.

They will be able to advise on the nature of the accusations and the potential penalty that may be levied if convicted. They will be able to help construct the most effective defense against the allegations.

About Wolfe and Stec, Ltd.

Wolfe and Stec, Ltd. has served Woodridge and Naperville, Illinois, for many years, covering all aspects of the law, including criminal law. They believe that everyone deserves proper legal representation.

With many years of criminal law experience in the courtroom, they have helped to resolve complex legal matters for their clients. They can be contacted at 630-305-0222.

