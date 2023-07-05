What is the most popular gambling in Japan? Questionnaire Survey of 102 Japanese Gambling Enthusiasts

05 Jul, 2023, 01:00 ET

NAGOYA, Japan, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gambling information site "Public Competition Guide (https://practicefoundry.com/)" operated by Site Creation Co., Ltd. conducted a questionnaire survey on Japanese gambling targeting 102 Japanese gambling enthusiasts. We investigated Japanese gambling that seems to be popular with foreigners, fun gambling, and easy-to-earn gambling.

This page is a summary of articles from the Public Competitions Guide for press releases. The full questionnaire, detailed results and graphical images are available on the official "Public Competition Guide" website.

Questionnaire survey overview

This survey was conducted over the internet, targeting Japanese gambling enthusiasts. The investigation period spanned from June 14, 2023 (Wednesday) to June 18, 2023 (Sunday). A total of 102 respondents participated in the survey.

Summary of survey results

  • 47% of people considered horse racing as the most interesting form of Japanese gambling, followed by pachislot at 23%, and pachinko at 20%.
  • 52% of people chose horse racing as the most profitable form of Japanese gambling, 20% chose boat racing, and 15% chose pachinko.
  • 57% of people considered pachinko as the most beginner-friendly form of Japanese gambling, followed by horse racing at 16%, and boat racing at 13%.
  • When asked about the recommended form of Japanese gambling for foreign tourists, horse racing received the highest response at 43%, closely followed by pachinko at 39%.
  • The average amount of money used in a single instance of Japanese gambling was between 1,000 yen and 10,000 yen for 48% of people, and between 10,000 yen and 50,000 yen for 43% of people.
  • 47% of people reported their highest earnings from Japanese gambling to be over 100,000 yen, followed by earnings of 50,000 yen to 100,000 yen at 21%, 1,000 yen to 10,000 yen at 18%, 10,000 yen to 50,000 yen at 14%, and less than 1,000 yen at 2%.
  • The most profitable japanese gambling in the past was horse racing at 37%, followed by pachinko at 31%, and pachislot at 29%.
  • (Note: Each percentage is relative to the total number of respondents, and not all categories may add up to 100%. Additionally, as the number of responses is small, the percentages are approximate.)

The full survey results, along with graphs and other visuals, can be found on the "Public Competition Guide" official website.

About public racing guides

The Public Racing Guide is an information site for Japanese gambling (horse racing, bicycle racing, boat racing, auto racing).

Explains how to start public gambling for beginners.

Quoting survey results

It is not necessary to contact us when quoting. However, please include the title and URL of the page you quoted from so that the source can be identified.

