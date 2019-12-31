DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "What is the Role for Instagram With Insurance Carriers?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study takes a look at a representative set of insurers and financial services firms, selected in part to represent the primary distribution models; independent agents, captive agents and direct to the customer.

This objective of this study was to look at current practices both for the public feed as well as sponsored posts that are running. With any new platform, content will change over time so it is a snapshot but it is key for insurers to take stock of the state of the industry in order to make budgetary commitments for 2020 and for social and digital marketers, Instagram cannot be ignored.

Instagram has enjoyed consistent growth and now with over 120 million active users in the US alone and with particular appeal within the millennial and the upcoming Gen-, it is fast becoming a must-use social platform.



According to HSBC U.S.'s Head of Innovation, Jeremy Balkin, to reach millennials you need to adopt ABCD communications, (Authenticity, Brevity, Context, Digital). Balkin goes on to explain that this means getting straight to the point, getting rid of industry jargon, and explaining why and how your service or product works. And, of course, be sure it's all presented digitally.



Instagram poses a unique set of issues for insurers:

Free (feed) posts do not allow inclusion of relevant weblink or calls to action.

Insurance doesn't lend itself to the demanded brevity

Younger audiences are suspicious of the brand authenticity.

Instagram, like Facebook before it, is likely to change especially organic reach.

How are insurers facing the Instagram challenge?

Insurers are slowly coming to terms with the platform but there are few examples of strategic campaigns that take full advantage of the visual platform. While its is understandable that insurers will be slow to adopt new opportunities, given the well-documented challenge facing the industry of reaching millennials, this might represent a missed opportunity or an opening for more nimble competitors to pose threats.

About half of the insurers reviewed have started to explore sponsored (paid) posts but the approach is tentative at best as insurers determine protocol and acceptable practices. The insurers most active and likely to find early success with Instagram are those that sell direct to the customer.



Carriers such as Geico and Progressive together with the growing body of 'Insurtechs' such as Lemonade can best afford to be edgy, appeal directly to younger audiences often with humor and drive positive brand awareness and relevant messaging. Other likely benefactors are those with close communities such as USAA that can use to platform to enhance the feeling of connection to the organization and other members.



Key Topics Covered:



Insurers with Independent Agents

Insurers with Captive Agents

Insurers - Direct to the Customer

Financial Services Companies

Conclusion

Summary Tables

Individual Carrier Reviews

Companies Mentioned



Allstate

Prudential

Cigna

Nationwide

AflacDuck

Gerber Life

American Family

Liberty Mutual

Northwestern Mu-tual

Esurance

Transamerica

New York Life

Farmers

John Hancock

Mercury Insurance

Sun Life Canada

Vanguard

Thrivent Financial

Auto-Owners Ins

Horace Mann

Chubb

Mass Mutual

Foremost

The Hartford

Safeco

Voya

Erie

Travelers

NJM Insurance

Alfa Insurance

Lincoln Financial

Haven Life

Amica

Putnum

Principal Financial

Mutual of Omaha

West Bend Mutual

CNA

Penn Mutual

Next Insurance

Sun Life US

Acuity

State Auto

Protective Life

Shelter

Pekin Insurance

Safe Auto

Grange

Infinity

UNUM

Central Insurance

California Casualty

Selective

Cincinnatti Insurance

Modern Woodmen

AXA

Elephant

Brighthouse

Secura

Say Insurance

The General

Slice





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcl5v2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

