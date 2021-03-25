What Is Your Social Media Worth?

DALLAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FootPrint app tells you what your social media profile is worth.

FootPrint provides an influence rank for each user

Users can learn their profile dollar value with in-app purchases.

Launched on Facebook and Twitter (Instagram coming soon)

Who better to market for you than your own customers?

Search MyFootPrintScore, one word, on Google or the Apple Store, or go to www.myfootprintscore.com to download.

to download. Less than 2% of Hispanic CEOs

FootPrint is the new "it app," now available for download on iPhone and Android. FootPrint has the ability to evaluate your metrics and configure your profile's value based on your reach to other authentic users, your engagement, and your influence. The app authenticates the users' profiles, giving them a better idea of their value compared to others in today's market. This information gives influencers using the app leverage when negotiating with advertisers wanting to hire them. As the app continues to grow and develop, businesses will also be able to take advantage of user's FootPrint information. However, using FootPrint creates a mutual benefit for influencers and businesses alike.

How the app works: While in the app, FootPrint will assign a rank for each user based on their profiles. Users will be ranked Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, or Diamond. Based on the rank given, the influencer may be able to receive discounts or other benefits on an advertiser's product, service, or offer. The discounts or incentives will vary based on the ranking. Merchants have full control over what discounts are received. The better the incentive, the more likely the users will post about the business to their followers. The better the influencer's FootPrint score and interactions, the more followers see the business. "People are already marketing for companies when they are posting their products, so why not get something in return for it?" said CEO and founder Hilario Nava. "With FootPrint, users can prove how much influence they really have on their followers, giving businesses an idea of how much influence they can provide to that business. FootPrint is the future of social media self-marketing!"

Hilario Nava is a Mexican-born entrepreneur in a landscape where less than two percent of the CEOs on the Forbes Fortune 500 list are Hispanic, with even fewer Hispanic CEOs in the technology sector. Hilario came up with the idea and single-handedly raised over $360,000 in funds from investors to develop and bring his app to life. After four years of persistence, hard work, and research, the app is now available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store. When FootPrint did a soft launch testing for Twitter, the app was downloaded across the globe. With Facebook included and Instagram in the approval process for this app, it is predicted to go viral.

FootPrint is bringing the power back to the people. Influencers, everyday consumers, and even businesses can use FootPrint as a marketing tool. FootPrint provides users with knowledge about the value of their social media accounts based on their engagement, reach, and influence. Hilario is available for interviews, questions, and articles at the information provided at the top.

