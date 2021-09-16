What Issues Matter Most To Voters in 2022 U.S. Mid-Term Elections: Long Island University Hornstein Center National Poll

TOP ISSUES FOR AMERICAN VOTERS IN 2022 U.S. MID-TERM ELECTIONS: #1 ECONOMY AND #2 CORONAVIRUS Respondents were asked what one issue matters most in deciding how they will vote in the United States mid-term elections in 2022. While a variety of reasons were mentioned, the two issues that mattered most on deciding how to vote among respondents were the economy (27%) and coronavirus (17%). Following behind were health care (13%), national security (11%), climate change (10%), immigration (7%), racial/gender equality (6%), supreme court (4%), education (3%), and foreign policy (3%).

POLITICAL DIFFERENCES IN TOP ISSUES FOR VOTERS IN 2022 U.S. MID-TERM ELECTIONS

REPUBLICANS TOP ISSUES: #1 ECONOMY FOLLOWED BY #2 NATIONAL SECURITY

Americans that identified as Republicans stated the issues that mattered most in deciding how they will vote in the United States mid-term elections in 2022 were the economy (37%) and national security (25%). Other issues in order of importance included immigration (12%), coronavirus (9%), and healthcare (6%). Five percent or fewer Republicans listed foreign policy, climate change, supreme court, education, and racial/gender equality as top issues.

DEMOCRATS TOP ISSUES: #1 CORONAVIRUS FOLLOWED BY #2 ECONOMY

Americans that identified as Democrats stated the issues that mattered most in deciding how they will vote in the United States mid-term elections in 2022 were the coronavirus (22%) and economy (20%). Other issues in order of importance included healthcare (18%), climate change (15%), and racial/gender equality (8%). Five percent or fewer Democrats listed supreme court, national security, immigration, education, and foreign policy as top issues.

INDEPENDENTS TOP ISSUES: #1 ECONOMY FOLLOWED BY #2 CORONAVIRUS

Americans that identified as independent/other stated the issues that mattered most in deciding how they will vote in the United States mid-term elections in 2022 were the economy (27%) and coronavirus (17%). Other issues in order of importance included healthcare (12%), climate change (10%), national security (9%), immigration (7%), and racial/gender equality (6%). Five percent or fewer independent/other respondents listed education, foreign policy, and supreme court as top issues.

METHODOLOGY

This Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis online poll was conducted through SurveyMonkey from September 2 – 3, 2021 among a national sample of 1,611 adults ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from over 2.5 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data for this week have been weighted for age and gender using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

ABOUT THE LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY STEVEN S. HORNSTEIN CENTER FOR POLICY, POLLING, AND ANALYSIS

The Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis conducts independent polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues. Our studies inform the public and policy makers about critical issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. Visit liu.edu/Hornstein for more information and results from this national poll.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, Long Island University offers nearly 250 degree programs, with a network of over 280,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

SOURCE Long Island University

