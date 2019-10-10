What kind of scores and ratings are keeping millennials up at night?

How scores stack up While social media and online numbers command millennials' constant attention (19 percent say it's an obsession), 49% of those surveyed believe a credit score impacts their life the most. Fifty-nine percent of survey respondents worry about their credit scores and 52% would be disappointed if the scores went down.

Luckily, young adults can access tools such as Experian Boost™ to increase their credit scores instantly. Experian Boost is a free online resource that allows consumers to add positive payment history from utility and cell phone payments to their Experian credit reports, which can possibly improve their FICO® Score, in real time. In the age of immediate results, millennials can now have more control over their credit scores by using Experian Boost.

"Proud scorekeeping millennials can often have low credit scores due to short credit histories, but there are steps they can take to better manage their scores," said Rod Griffin, director of public education for Experian. "Ultimately, a good credit score has a greater lifelong impact than social media likes and followers, and putting the emphasis on monitoring this score will set millennials up for a successful financial future."

Some stats cause stress, but high credit scores generate excitement

Keeping track of various scores/ratings is causing anxiety among some young adults. Twenty percent of survey respondents say, in general, scores/ratings affect their reputation negatively. The findings also reveal:

Among those surveyed that said scores/ratings negatively affected their life (51 percent), more than half feel bad when their scores/ratings go down

48% of this group get anxiety knowing someone in their circle had a higher score/rating

Nearly 1 out of 2 (44%) also say they focus too much on increasing their scores/ratings to the detriment of other things

However, 56% of survey respondents overall feel most excited when they have a high credit score above a high Yelp rating (49 percent) and a high number of YouTube followers (48 percent).

