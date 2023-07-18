What Life-Threatening Condition Did Pope Francis, Brazil's President and Lisa Marie Presley All Share?

Harvard, Stanford, and Washington researchers cite a promising new treatment for a serious health threat (cited by Clear Passage Therapies)

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved singer and actress Lisa Marie Presley, Pope Francis and Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro all faced life-threatening problems when scar tissue closed their intestines. Famous or not, nobody can live for long when their bowel is obstructed by scars called adhesions. While bowel repair is the 2nd most common Emergency Room surgery in the U.S.A. (JAMA Surgery), post-surgical scars are the primary cause of new obstructions. Thus, any treatment that can decrease adhesive obstructions without surgery has the potential to save lives for thousands of people.

Physical Therapist Belinda Wurn Various Types of Bowel Obstruction

Recent studies on a new non-surgical bodywork developed to decrease adhesions is showing promising results for people with bowel obstructions. "Adhesions can create glue-like internal bonds after surgery, injury, infection or inflammation," says physical therapist and study author Belinda Wurn. "They often act like internal straitjackets, narrowing the bowel down or closing it completely. New data has shown excellent results for the therapy clearing adhesive obstructions without surgery."

The therapy was scrutinized two years ago with a controlled study in the World Journal of Gastroenterology. Co-authored by doctors from Harvard, Stanford, and Washington universities, the peer-reviewed study found a hands-on treatment developed by Clear Passage® Physical Therapy staff was preventing repeat bowel obstructions at a highly significant rate.

"This discovery started by accident," Wurn said. "We were decreasing adhesions for infertile women when we found we were opening totally blocked fallopian tubes – tiny structures deep in the pelvis. When ongoing studies showed we were continuing to open them at a good rate, we modified our work to address adhered bowels."

"Bowel obstructions tend to recur after the first surgery," says massage therapist Larry Wurn, co-developer of the therapy. "The surgery to repair them has a high complication rate and often causes more adhesions to form. The therapy has been shown safe and effective, statistically decreasing repeat obstructions at roughly 15 times the rate of people who don't receive the therapy." (p=0.0003)

Explained in this video, the therapy has been cited in several peer-reviewed citations and studies for decreasing adhesions, and for treating female infertility and small bowel obstruction. Available in the U.S.A. and England, the outpatient treatment is often delivered over five days, with two hours of hands-on therapy each morning and afternoon. No drugs or surgery are used. Applicants complete a Medical History Form which Clear Passage reviews at no charge to determine appropriateness and likelihood of success. For more information, click here, call 352-336-1433, email [email protected] or visit www.ClearPassage.com.

