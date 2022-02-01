What Makes a Brand Truly Visionary?

COTO DE CAZA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidMind Press, is proud to introduce our debut non-fiction business book, The Visionary Brand, from author Bryan Smeltzer. A book sure to inspire those who aspire to achieve what others say is impossible.

From the first-time author and seasoned branding executive Bryan Smeltzer. The Visionary Brand combines his extensive global brand experience with some of the world's most recognizable brands, along with his success as an entrepreneur to create one of the most compelling business books covering all aspects of realizing a truly Visionary company.

Inspiration is driven by these brands as well as other Visionary companies and leaders. From Steve Jobs leading the most incredible comeback in history to Nike building an empire second to none. How have these iconic brands been able to sustain such generational success? The Visionary Brand provides firsthand insight into how these brands continue to dominate and what it takes to emulate their success.

The Visionary Brand will take you through step by step how these brands have built foundational pillars which have carried them for generations.

This book will support those aspirational entrepreneurs and inspire business leaders looking to emulate what others have achieved.

Defining your Vision

Creating Foundational Brand Pillars

Developing a Breakaway Product Strategy

Becoming a Leader vs. a Follower

Having the Courage to be Great

About the Author

The author, Bryan Smeltzer, is a seasoned executive and authentic entrepreneur. He started his career in aerospace, quickly pivoting into the consumer products industry, where he founded his own apparel company, eventually selling to a venture capital firm after ten years of profitable growth.

He has held executive-level roles in product, marketing and sales with some of the world's most iconic brands, such as; Oakley, K-Swiss, TaylorMade, Adidas, among other international brands.

Currently, Bryan is leading LiquidMind Inc., a global brand strategy firm located in southern California. In addition, he oversees The Visionary Chronicles Podcast, where he discusses how to apply Visionary principles with your brand.

