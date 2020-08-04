What Makes Army and Navy Academy Different from Other Schools?

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What follows are a few of the several points of difference between the Army and Navy Academy, a college preparatory boarding school for middle- and high-school age boys located in Carlsbad, Calif., and other schools.

The Army and Navy Academy is an all-boys school.

The Army and Navy Academy long ago knew intuitively that boys learn differently from girls. They need teachers who specialize in teaching boys. Also, boys need special learning environments where they can thrive as they develop academically, mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Army and Navy Academy Cadet leaders during daily morning formation

The Academy's core commitment to boys' success goes much deeper than simply offering single-gender programs. The Academy believes that "greatness lies in every boy." To help its Cadets believe in themselves, they recently introduced a three-part tagline that directly speaks to the Academy's 7th- through 12th-grade Cadets, telling them to "Be Bold." "Be Brilliant." "Be You."

The Academy offers a robust academic curriculum.

In addition to offering University of California A-G courses that meet that university's rigorous admission requirements as well as several Advanced Placement (AP) courses, the Academy maintains a 11-to-1 classroom student-to-teacher ratio – far below what most other schools have. In most years, 100 percent of graduating Cadets had been accepted by colleges or universities.

The Academy's University of California-approved and STEM-based "Warrior Aviation Course" is an elective for 9th- through 12th-grade Cadets interested in earning college credits to major in aviation or aeronautics later in a college or university.

The Academy provides full range of assistance to support the whole boy.

Cadets have after-hours access to teachers for individual help as well as tutorials and other help beyond the classroom and into the early evening during Cadets' mandatory study hours. Teachers, counselors, coaches, and administrators work as a team to provide a level of assistance to support the Cadet's whole well-being.

As a military boarding school, the Academy builds leadership and character.

The Academy boarding school's environment instills into Cadets the principles of leadership and good character that go hand with academics while providing a 24/7 setting in which Cadets who live, study, and play together build life-long relationships. The military theme and structure help develop essential life skills such as responsibility, accountability, discipline, self-confidence, and self-discipline.

For further information on the Army and Navy Academy, visit https://www.armyandnavyacademy.org ; e-mail at [email protected] or phone at 888.762.2338.

