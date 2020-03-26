What Makes Menthol Such A Powerful Medicinal Ingredient?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness brand NUYU, based out of southern California, is known for bringing high-quality CBD products to the skincare world with their innovative line of beauty products. Yet, one of NUYU's best sellers is a staple of topical relief for body aches and pains.

NUYU's cool menthol roll-on relief with CBD is said to target joints, muscle tension, and pain relief, with the healing properties of botanical ingredients to bolster its fast-acting effects. But why is menthol such a popular ingredient in products, with or without CBD, to target and relieve body aches?

Menthol is a compound obtained from a variety of mint plants. It is what gives mint its "cool" taste and smell. Menthol can be created in a lab, but NUYU prides themselves on using a proprietary blend of all-natural herbs, made by their team of master herbalists. Menthol is renowned for its use in patients with arthritis, and other types of joint pain.

When menthol is applied topically, it works by tricking the skin into thinking it has become cold by triggering activity from the specific nerves that detect cold sensations. This cool feeling first distracts the brain with a new sensation, overriding the pain response. This stimulation in the nerve receptors helps the skin to feel less irritated. Meanwhile, the nerve receptors that receive input from opioids are stimulated, causing instant pain-relief. Other chemical components in menthol help to dilate blood vessels at the skin's surface where it is applied. This allows for more blood to circulate to the affected areas, relieving tension and helping them heal more quickly.

For these reasons, menthol is also a popular ingredient in non-topical products, like cough drops, mouth wash, and anything that helps to give the body that ice-cold feeling that humans so often associate with cleanliness and pain relief.

The healing power of menthol combines with CBD to act on deep muscle and joint pain as each compound compliments the other. Both CBD and menthol are used to reduce swelling and stimulate the nerve receptors that help to naturally tell the body to send pain relief to the affected area.

Often, CBD is confused with its psychoactive cousin, THC. THC is also a part of the hemp plant, but unlike CBD, it contains psychoactive agents, meaning it can produce a "high" feeling. However, CBD does not come with a "high," it simply contains medical properties from the cannabis plant. NUYU sources its CBD locally, to maintain the utmost level of control over the quality of its ingredients. Because NUYU CBD contains 0.0% THC, it can be used without fear of negative consequences related to employer restrictions, etc.

NUYU's menthol roll-on relief is available in stores as soon as 2020

