What Makes SuperPack the Ultimate Travel Gear? A Game-Changing 3-in-1 Bag That Transforms in Seconds--Folded, Backpack, Sling.

Why Fiddly Travel Bags Are Outdated

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTIX knows the struggle of a bulky backpack or wishing a sling bag had a bit more space can make travel gear feel like it's never quite right. That's where SuperPack comes in, Compact+Backpack+Sling, the 3-in-1 Solution for modern travelers. The true genius of this bag lies in its instant transformation. In just seconds, it morphs between three game-changing modes: compact folded, functional backpack, and stylish sling. And guess what? This revolutionary feature helped the bag smash its Kickstarter goal within hours.

A Bag That Changes With You

SuperPack | Folded. Backpack. Sling-Transform on the Go. 3-IN-1 ULTIMATE TRAVEL BAG TRANSFORM IN SECONDS

The star feature of the SuperPack is its ability to transform on the go. Let's break it down:

Folded mode : Perfect for packing light or tucking the bag away when you're not using it.

: Perfect for packing light or tucking the bag away when you're not using it. Backpack mode : For hands-free carrying when you need to haul a bit more.

: For hands-free carrying when you need to haul a bit more. Sling mode: Ideal for quick trips or when you want to keep your essentials close without the bulk.

The transitions are fast and effortless—think seconds, not minutes. That means you're never stuck fiddling with straps or wishing you'd brought the "other" bag. SuperPack adapts to your day, no matter where it takes you.

Everything in Its Place, Every Time

Travel can get messy fast, but SuperPack's clever design keeps you organised without the stress. Key features include:

Dedicated compartments for essentials like your passport, laptop, and even snacks.

for essentials like your passport, laptop, and even snacks. A waterproof pocket to separate wet clothes or gear from your dry stuff—because no one likes soggy socks.

to separate wet clothes or gear from your dry stuff—because no one likes soggy socks. Adjustable capacity with a roll-top design, so you can pack more (or less) depending on your plans.

Whether you're headed to the airport, hiking a trail, or just commuting, this bag ensures you can grab what you need, exactly when you need it.

Thoughtful Features for Real-Life Travellers

The SuperPack isn't just clever—it's tough, secure, and stylish. Here's what sets it apart:

Convertible straps : Quickly switch between backpack and sling styles without missing a beat.

: Quickly switch between backpack and sling styles without missing a beat. Anti-theft zippers and quick-release buckles : Keep your belongings safe but accessible.

and : Keep your belongings safe but accessible. Lightweight yet durable materials that hold up, whether you're braving city streets or rugged trails.

Water-resistant fabric for all-weather protection.

And it doesn't stop at functionality. Available in two sleek colours, SuperPack looks just as good on a mountain trek as it does in a coffee shop.

A Kickstarter Phenomenon

SuperPack's instant popularity on Kickstarter isn't just hype—it's proof that travellers were waiting for a bag like this. Early supporters snapped up deals of up to 46%, and the campaign hit its funding goal in mere hours.

But don't just take our word for it. Here's what Frank L, the creator of SuperPack, had to say:

"We designed SuperPack for people who need their gear to work as hard as they do. The overwhelming support we've received confirms we're solving a real problem. We can't wait to see SuperPack in the hands of travellers around the world."

Why You Should Act Now

If you're tempted to try SuperPack, now's the time. With early bird discounts still available (but going fast), it's the perfect moment to upgrade your travel gear without breaking the bank.

The SuperPack is more than just a bag—it's your new go-to travel companion. Fold it. Wear it. Sling it. Whatever your day throws at you, this bag's got you covered.

Check out their Kickstarter page and grab your SuperPack before it's gone!

