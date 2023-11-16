What Managers Need to Know About EEO Compliance and Workplace Harassment Prevention Webinar

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Nov, 2023, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "What Managers Need to Know About EEO Compliance and Workplace Harassment Prevention" webinar has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If you're a supervisor, manager, HR professional or business owner, it's important for you to be knowledgeable about the many Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) compliance considerations that apply to U.S. businesses.

EEO compliance starts with knowing - and following - your company's EEO & harassment prevention policies (assuming they are sound and current), but that's not the extent of what someone in your position really needs to know. It's important for managers, supervisors, and HR professionals at all levels to understand the why behind these policies.

Learning more about this complicated and important aspect of employment-related compliance will help you become better prepared to meet your organization's risk management needs while also playing a role in ensuring that your workplace is one that is characterized by true equality in employment opportunity and free from workplace harassment.

Why Should You Attend:

Every manager, supervisor, and HR professional needs to be well-versed in Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) compliance and workplace harassment prevention. This informative webinar focuses specifically on what individuals in these types of roles need to know in order to know how to prevent workplace harassment, as well as how to effectively deal with situations that may represent workplace harassment.

If you have supervisory or HR responsibilities, you need to be aware of the risks, implications and complications of EEO compliance. That's exactly what you'll begin to develop as a result of attending this informative webinar. This informative program emphasizes key aspects of EEO compliance that supervisory and HR professionals at all levels need to know about EEO regulations and requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

  • What does equal employment opportunity (EEO) really mean
  • Overview of EEO laws and regulations related to hiring and employment
  • Key EEO terminology and concepts defined
  • Overview of 'protected characteristics' as defined under federal law
  • How EEO compliance relates to workplace harassment and discrimination
  • Recent statistics regarding EEO allegations and outcomes
  • Best practices for preventing EEO compliance concerns
  • Key tips for handling EEO complaints internally

Speaker

Mary Gormandy White, M.A, SHRM-SCP, SPHR is managing partner of Inside Insights, Inc., where she provides training, speaking, and consulting services focused on building better workplaces.

Mary is an Everything DiSC Certified Practitioner who specializes in management, leadership, communication, team building, and EEOC training (including workplace harassment prevention). She also teaches online PHR, SPHR, and aPHR certification exam prep classes.

Mary also works as a Communication Fundamentals instructor at Chattanooga State Community College. She holds graduate and undergraduate degrees in Communication and has completed extensive postgraduate work in Instructional Design & Development.

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozpfqd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Virtual Seminar on The Synergy Between ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Comp: Demystifying The Bermuda Triangle Of Employment Law

Virtual Seminar on The Synergy Between ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Comp: Demystifying The Bermuda Triangle Of Employment Law

The "4-Hour Virtual Seminar on The Synergy Between ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Comp - Demystifying The Bermuda Triangle Of Employment Law" webinar has...
Virtual Seminar on Excel: Business Intelligence with Power Pivot and Power Query Webinar

Virtual Seminar on Excel: Business Intelligence with Power Pivot and Power Query Webinar

The "3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Excel - Business Intelligence with Power Pivot and Power Query" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.