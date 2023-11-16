DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "What Managers Need to Know About EEO Compliance and Workplace Harassment Prevention" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If you're a supervisor, manager, HR professional or business owner, it's important for you to be knowledgeable about the many Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) compliance considerations that apply to U.S. businesses.

EEO compliance starts with knowing - and following - your company's EEO & harassment prevention policies (assuming they are sound and current), but that's not the extent of what someone in your position really needs to know. It's important for managers, supervisors, and HR professionals at all levels to understand the why behind these policies.



Learning more about this complicated and important aspect of employment-related compliance will help you become better prepared to meet your organization's risk management needs while also playing a role in ensuring that your workplace is one that is characterized by true equality in employment opportunity and free from workplace harassment.



Why Should You Attend:



Every manager, supervisor, and HR professional needs to be well-versed in Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) compliance and workplace harassment prevention. This informative webinar focuses specifically on what individuals in these types of roles need to know in order to know how to prevent workplace harassment, as well as how to effectively deal with situations that may represent workplace harassment.



If you have supervisory or HR responsibilities, you need to be aware of the risks, implications and complications of EEO compliance. That's exactly what you'll begin to develop as a result of attending this informative webinar. This informative program emphasizes key aspects of EEO compliance that supervisory and HR professionals at all levels need to know about EEO regulations and requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

What does equal employment opportunity (EEO) really mean

Overview of EEO laws and regulations related to hiring and employment

Key EEO terminology and concepts defined

Overview of 'protected characteristics' as defined under federal law

How EEO compliance relates to workplace harassment and discrimination

Recent statistics regarding EEO allegations and outcomes

Best practices for preventing EEO compliance concerns

Key tips for handling EEO complaints internally

Speaker



Mary Gormandy White, M.A, SHRM-SCP, SPHR is managing partner of Inside Insights, Inc., where she provides training, speaking, and consulting services focused on building better workplaces.



Mary is an Everything DiSC Certified Practitioner who specializes in management, leadership, communication, team building, and EEOC training (including workplace harassment prevention). She also teaches online PHR, SPHR, and aPHR certification exam prep classes.



Mary also works as a Communication Fundamentals instructor at Chattanooga State Community College. She holds graduate and undergraduate degrees in Communication and has completed extensive postgraduate work in Instructional Design & Development.



