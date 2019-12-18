What Motivates Women Voters: BIGtoken Political Climate Research Reveals Surprising Results

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, has released a survey of 25,469 Americans which reveals the complex set of political issues that will impact voting decisions in the coming elections.

The survey was conducted via SRAX's BIGtoken mobile app , which has 16 million registered users. BIGtoken's innovative approach to data collection provides accurate research and high-quality insights from an engaged global consumer base. The survey was conducted in December 2019, while the U.S. House of Representatives was formulating its Articles of Impeachment. The margin of error is less than +/- 1%.

The election itself is still a toss-up, according to the survey, with 29% of all respondents saying they'd vote for a Democrat, while 25% are planning to vote for a Republican. That leaves a huge group of people as either undecided or leaning toward a third party—meaning that nobody really knows who will win the 2020 election. However, 59% of all respondents believe that President Donald J. Trump should be impeached, and the majority of these respondents are women.

Among women in particular, important topics that will have a "moderate to extreme" effect on their voting decisions include healthcare costs (76%), universal healthcare (70%), student loans (67%), and immigration (63%). Perhaps surprisingly, 50% of women are "ambivalent or don't care" about the gender gap, and only 19% feel that there are "too few women in Government."

Despite the 24/7 coverage of politics in America, the political views among consumers of all genders are largely—but not entirely—unchanged from two years ago. Though the majority of respondents' opinions about Democrats and Republicans remains the same since the last election, more participants believe that the GOP has gotten better (32%) rather than worse (25%). Meanwhile, respondents believe the Democratic Party has gotten worse (30%), not better (27%). In terms of Foreign Policy, 43% say it is the "same as last year" and 33% say foreign policy is actually "better than three years ago."

Other topics covered in the survey include opinions about military spending, college affordability, border controls, climate change, incarceration rates, legalized marijuana, and other 'sensitive' topics about which SRAX surveyed consumers directly.

"What we're seeing in the data is a harbinger of the election results but perhaps a bit of a myth-buster also," said Kristoffer Nelson, COO of SRAX and co-founder of BIGtoken. "We see some supposedly 'hot-button' issues that don't matter as much as we might have thought, while other topics are critical to forming voting opinions. In general, women are making their own conclusions about the political climate despite what controversies they may be reading in the popular press. It's critical to keep an eye on changing attitudes, and platforms like BIGtoken provide an ideal mechanism for brands and businesses to measure the pulse of today's consumers."

The full 'Political Perspective Report' can be downloaded at https://go.bigtoken.com/politics-report-1219/ .

