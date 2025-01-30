What Not to Miss at Vision Expo East 2025

ORLANDO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Expo East, the leading conference and exhibition for eyecare and eyewear professionals, is set to make its Orlando, Florida debut at the Orange County Convention Center from February 19-22, 2025. Co-owned by RX and The Vision Council, Vision Expo will land in Orlando with a transformative show floor layout, enhanced programming of education and events, and will showcase over 300 leading eyecare and eyewear brands from industry giants to independent designers.

Beginning on February 19, Vision Expo East will deliver more than 270 hours of accredited continuing education covering essential clinical, technical and business topics for all types of industry professionals including ophthalmologists, optometrists, opticians, orthoptists and other allied professionals. Full Education Schedule

The exhibition show floor will open on February 20, and will showcase industry leaders such as AbbVie, Advancing Eyecare, Alcon, Altris AI, Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss Vision and Meditec, Cherry Optical Lab, ClearVision Optical, CooperVision, Design Eyewear Group, EssilorLuxottica, Europa Eyewear, HOYA Vision Care, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Kering Eyewear, MODO Eyewear, Topcon Healthcare, Tura, US Ophthalmic, VSP Vision, WestGroupe, and Zyloware. The exhibition will also feature independent designers and luxury eyewear brands including Anna-Karin Karlsson, Caroline Abram/Talla Eyewear, DITA, Kio Yamato, KREWE, L'Unique Optique, MYKITA, Poets Eyewear, Quay, Silhouette, and Tom Davies. Exhibitor List

The Main Stage on the show floor will host daily programming featuring thought leadership sessions, expert panels and the Flaunt the Frame fashion shows. A highlight of the 2025 program includes a keynote interview with tennis legend Venus Williams, who will share insights from her Olympic career and business leadership experience.

New features include the exclusive Platinum Club for VIP practices and media, the OptiCon Hub presented by the United Opticians Association, a centralized Resource Center, and innovative spaces such as the Indie Lab Speakeasy, OTC Showcase featuring direct-to-consumer products and an expanded NOW Trend Showcase. For dining and networking attendees can visit the Zeiss German Beer Garden, Conferee Café, V Bar, food trucks at the convention entrance and daily happy hours.

The event's networking opportunities extend beyond show hours with several signature events, including:

Schedule of Events

"Vision Expo East's Orlando edition marks a key evolution, creating new opportunities for optical professionals to network and explore industry innovations," said Ashley Mills, CEO of The Vision Council. "Based on member feedback, we've enhanced the expo to better serve the vision community and create lasting industry impact."

Industry professionals can register and explore the full schedule of exhibitors, events and courses at east.visionexpo.com.

