What Percent of Asian American Youth Are Targets of School Bullying? Over 50%!

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Soon Lee, Ph.D., is the author of the upcoming book, "Beyond the Bamboo Curtain: Understanding America's Invisible Minority". In his book, he explains his journey to acceptance and success in America along with some little-known facts about Asians and their 150-year-old history in the United States.

May is Asian Pacific Heritage Month and it's more important than ever for people to understand this growing but misunderstood group. In Michael's book, he uncovers many of the myths about Asians including:

Michael Soon Lee, Ph.D. Book Cover

Why Asians in America have the highest level of academic achievement yet are the least likely to be promoted at work.

How the myth of the successful minority negatively impacts Asian Pacific Americans.

Why are Asians in the U.S. granted privileges that most other minorities don't have?

Stereotypes that are the cause of the growing violence against Asian Pacific Americans.

Why the epidemic of "quiet quitting" started in Asia and how it affects the U.S. workplace.

You can take the quiz at: www.BeyondTheBambooCurtain.com

About Michael Soon Lee

Dr. Lee is a professional speaker on diversity, equity, and inclusion and the author of nine books including "Cross-Cultural Selling for Dummies" and "Black Belt Negotiating". He was the first Asian American to earn the Certified Speaking Professional designation in the history of the National Speakers Association and has spoken over 1,000 times around the world to companies like Coca-Cola, Chevron, Boeing, and General Motors. His career includes being a motion picture producer and actor, dean of a university business school, chairman of the board of a credit union, award-winning real estate broker, and more. Email: [email protected] Phone: (925) 864-8848 Website: www.BeyondTheBambooCurtain.com

