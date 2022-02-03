What Prompts Garage Doors to Break?

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When your garage door needs service and repair, whether it's due to broken garage door cables, a worn internal garage door motor opener, broken overhead garage door springs, or a host of other common repairs, the number one reason is always lack of regular maintenance and service. Garage doors should be serviced every 1 to 2 years as a safety and maintenance practice.

A + Garage Door Service & Repair sees hundreds of customers a year, and we find the majority of homeowners are simply unaware of the serious safety implications of not having their garage doors serviced or maintained.

Garage doors that are not routinely checked and serviced can result in serious injury, and in some cases, even death. Over the years, safety features have become commonplace on both garage doors and openers to prevent such tragedies. However, it is imperative that garage doors and openers are regularly serviced and maintained to ensure these safety features are operating properly.

This also applies to poorly serviced and maintained garage doors. Homeowners who have had repairs or maintenance done by an inadequate "technician" without proper training or knowledge, or by a fly-by-night company, are at an even greater risk for potential injury. Why? Because they believe the individual or company had done the job properly, and that the garage door is safe to operate.

Homeowners who attempt to repair or maintain their garage doors themselves are also risking serious injury. Repairs and maintenance should only be done by a trained, licensed, and insured technician.

Homeowners should be advised that the internet is overloaded with non-licensed, uninsured garage door installation and repair companies. Many of these companies have created fake business names, with all those names being funneled to one deceptive "umbrella" business location. Their invitation to your home and the repercussions of their work cannot only have severe negative impact, but can be deadly. Do your own due diligence and look up those businesses with the Department of Consumer Affairs in your county: Westchester County New York: (914) 995-2155 Bergen County New Jersey:(973) 504-6200 Rockland County New York (845) 364-3901.

A+ Garage Door Service and Repair offers high quality service and a timely response at a reasonable price. They are licensed and insured, and offer 24/7 emergency garage door repair service. Being in business for over 40 years, they are trusted experts in their field.

If you are a homeowner or property manager in need of Garage Door Repair Service in Westchester County, NY, Rockland County, NY or North Bergen County, NJ, please call Mike Boyer at 845-624-6237 or visit mikeboyergaragedoors.com.

