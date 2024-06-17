What Psychic Users Want to Uncover In 2024: Lost Objects, Past Lives, And Pet Personalities

California Psychics unveils top user searches, revealing what psychic categories consumers seek out most.

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Psychics, an empowering online psychic services community that connects people with premier, fully-vetted advisors, today releases new data on what consumers most want to know from their psychic advisors in 2024. The data highlights the most sought-after terms that users enter when visiting the California Psychics site, giving insight into what is on the hearts and minds of consumers.

What Users Are Really Searching For

Those who have never received a reading before may not be aware of what topics psychics can help with. California Psychics analyzed its website search data in 2024 to date, uncovering insight into why people seek psychic support – and the results are unexpected. Here are the top psychic categories and search terms users pursued.

Lost Objects Psychics: Ever find yourself wishing for a magical lost-and-found genie? Well, you're not alone! Many consumers are on the same wavelength, because "Lost Objects Psychics" was one of the top psychic categories explored by California Psychics' users, with almost 50,000 page views and 2,000 clicks to view the profile of a Lost Objects Psychic or schedule a reading. While Lost Objects Psychics aren't genies, they can help focus your attention and memories in a way that can guide you to your lost item.





Ever find yourself wishing for a magical lost-and-found genie? Well, you're not alone! Many consumers are on the same wavelength, because "Lost Objects Psychics" was one of the top psychic categories explored by California Psychics' users, with almost 50,000 page views and 2,000 clicks to view the profile of a Lost Objects Psychic or schedule a reading. While Lost Objects Psychics aren't genies, they can help focus your attention and memories in a way that can guide you to your lost item. Past Life Psychics: Whether you believe in reincarnation and past lives or not, there is no denying that many people wonder about the possibility. The topic has received more than 62,000 impressions in 2024 to date, with many users indicating interest in booking a reading on the topic. Whether they feel memories from a past life and want to learn more or are wondering if they've ever been reincarnated, people are searching.





Whether you believe in reincarnation and past lives or not, there is no denying that many people wonder about the possibility. The topic has received more than 62,000 impressions in 2024 to date, with many users indicating interest in booking a reading on the topic. Whether they feel memories from a past life and want to learn more or are wondering if they've ever been reincarnated, people are searching. Pet Psychics: People love their furry friends, but some say that one downside to having a pet companion is that we can never really know what they are thinking or feeling. With Pet Psychics earning over 68,500 impressions on the site in 2024 thus far, it's safe to say that people are looking for a solution and would love to communicate with their fur babies.

This insightful search and consumer interest data comes as California Psychics celebrates the monumental achievement of facilitating more than 11.4 million psychic readings since its establishment in 1995. The milestone further solidifies its position as the most trusted online psychic services platform for those looking to discover life path certainty.

"We are excited to celebrate this milestone, as it reinforces our commitment to empowering all individuals on their personal spiritual journeys, and it demonstrates the trust our customers place in our gifted psychics," said Jason Freeland, CEO of California Psychics. "Our focus is to ensure an enlightening and nonjudgmental experience for all users."

For more information about California Psychics, please visit https://www.californiapsychics.com/.

About California Psychics

California Psychics is a trusted source of online psychics dedicated to helping you reach your full potential. Whether you want to unlock a mystery, clear a path, or boost your inner power, our psychics are here to help you in matters of love, relationships, money, career, and all the things that matter to you. We provide a safe, nonjudgmental, quality service on our psychic line that is intent on helping you see and reflect upon your opportunities in life. We are sure that our psychic services will both enlighten and engage you!

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Thulin

Interdependence PR

[email protected]

602-350-1455

SOURCE California Psychics