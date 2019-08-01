"What Should I Do With My 401k?" Book Now Available on Amazon

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Clairmont, CFP®, MSFS, CEO and founder of Clear Financial Partners Inc., a holistic financial planning firm in the Portland, Ore. suburb of Lake Oswego that provides retirement, investment, estate and insurance planning services to pre-retirees and retirees, has released his newest book "What Should I Do With My 401k?" As a veteran fiduciary, Clairmont makes the complicated world of saving and investing for retirement easy-to-understand through the use of analogies, case studies and simplified explanations so that readers can make informed decisions about their retirement assets. The book, published by iUniverse, is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

"The 401k is the most popular retirement savings vehicle in the country, but unfortunately, many Americans are unsure how they work. They struggle to understand all of the investment options available to them, and they don't know how to optimize their assets as they transition into retirement," said Clairmont. "With Congress currently considering new legislation that would directly impact retirement account owners, now more than ever, Americans need help planning for their financial futures. My book helps answer the question that so many Americans are asking: 'What Should I Do With My 401k?'"

In "What Should I Do With My 401k?", Clairmont outlines the facts and circumstances behind annuities, managed money, mutual funds, ETFs, and the array of options for the investment of a 401k plan. Whether readers are financial experts or starting from scratch, Clairmont simplifies complicated philosophies and strategies and provides useful advice on retirement planning and investments so that Americans can make educated decisions about their 401k when it comes time for retirement.

The second half of the book is dedicated to answering common questions for both novice and seasoned investors and breaks down the basics by defining common financial terms such as 401k, income vs capital gains taxes, index vs. managed funds, Medicare vs. Medicaid, and more.

Book chapters include: The Environment; How Much Can I Take Out Without Running Out?; How Do I Invest my 401(k)?; How Does the Non-Guaranteed Approach Work?; How Does the Guaranteed Approach Work?; and more.

"If pre-retirees are uncertain about how to manage their 401k assets, it oftentimes leads to confusion and poor decisions when it comes time to their transition into retirement," said Clairmont. "My goal with this book is to provide Americans with the education they need so that they can maximize their retirement income and avoid living solely on Social Security checks."

"What Should I Do With My 401k?" is available for purchase at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. For more information, visit www.WhatShouldIDoWithMy401k.com.

About the Author: Tim Clairmont

Tim Clairmont, CFP®, MSFS, is an author, accomplished speaker, and founder and CEO of Clear Financial Partners, Inc., a holistic financial planning firm in the Portland, Ore. suburb of Lake Oswego. Clairmont has served clients as a financial advisor for more than two decades, and his passion for helping others has resulted in international recognition within the financial services community. In recent years, Clairmont has launched an international education initiative called the ClearFP Advisor Program™ and most recently, he has launched a free mobile app, ClearFP: Clock available on iTunes and Google Play, to educate the general public and help them create their own financial plans. For more information, visit www.WhatShouldIDoWithMy401k.com.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC. (LSF), member FINRA & SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Lion Street Advisors, LLC. LSF is not affiliated with Clear Financial Partners.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc., owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, and federally registered CFP® in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete initial and ongoing certification requirements.

