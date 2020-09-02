What the Astrologer Who Predicted the Current Economic Crisis Is Saying About the U.S. Presidential Election

MOSCOW, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peaking a week before election day, expect to see a lot of unreliable or intentionally twisted information with large-scale protests.

"This could continue for another month past the election," said Russian astrologer Tatiana Borsch in a recent interview with SWAAY Magazine. We're used to U.S. elections becoming scenes of political conflict but I'm afraid this year, it will take on a new shape and outdo previous years in terms of political upheaval."

The popular Russian astrologer is known for her accurate predictions. She foresaw the current financial crisis and the sudden changes of 2020 in a Dec. 30, 2019 SWAAY Magazine article.

"I think that Donald Trump might be re-elected for a second term, if he is only running against Joe Biden. Compromising information about Biden will be released in late September or October. This will also be a difficult time for Biden's health. Overall, Biden's horoscope is weaker than Trump's," said Borsch.

Regardless of who becomes president, he will face many problems in 2021, beginning with the opposition of people in his inner circles. On election day and for the entire period leading up to it, Mercury and Mars will appear to be moving backward in the sky or in retrograde. This suggests that the opposition party may attempt to contest election results.

Without a doubt, 2020 has been and will continue to be a difficult year. We can't change our future but can prepare for what awaits. The rest of 2020 and 2021 will be a period of transition, with problems coming to a head. This applies to political events and personal lives.

"Relations will become strained, and people will be divided into friends or foes. This will affect international relations, as well as families, where we can expect eternal generational conflicts," said Borsch.

In dysfunctional families, breakdowns and divorces may occur. In business and at work, steel yourself from conflicts with partners and colleagues. You may see a reemergence of old legal problems or difficulties with auditing agencies.

"I expect the fall and winter to be a difficult time. Many countries around the world will continue to see shocks, along with more outbreaks of disease, demonstrations and revolutionary sentiments," said Borsch.

Unfortunately, she can't say that we've seen the worst of the economic crisis. It could get much worse going into this fall and 2021. Right now, governments are supporting people who have lost their jobs. But that support may not be enough.

In any case, she adds, the stars tell us that the economic and political crises will peak this fall and continue into 2021. Right now, she advises everyone to tread carefully and not take on additional financial burdens or risks, as the consequences may be long and hard.

Borsch expects the U.S. dollar to plummet and advises diversifying portfolios into other currencies. The best strategy could be investing in gold or real estate.

"I don't want to leave you with the impression that we're facing Armageddon – quite the contrary. For the rest of this year and 2021, we'll see the birth of a new world. The process of birth is always difficult and painful.

"A mother's body undergoes significant changes but once it's over, there's no greater joy. This is happening now. I'm certain that once this difficult transition period is over, we can expect a wonderful future," said Borsch.

Complete Horoscope 2021: Monthly Astrological Forecasts for Every Zodiac Sign for 2021 is available on Amazon.

Tatiana offers free weekly social media horoscopes on Instagram and Facebook. For more information about Tatiana visit her website. To arrange an interview, contact Alex Viner at +35797837153 or [email protected].

