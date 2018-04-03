WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Broad Coalition of Support Grows for PACE in Florida

Cheryl Grieb, Vice Chairwoman of the Osceola Commission:

"The expansion of the PACE program into the residential market will help Osceola County families improve their homes. This financing mechanism offers a practical and tested method for people with equity in their residential properties to pursue wind hardening and energy efficiency, which can result in reduced insurance costs and lower electric bills, respectively." Read more

Kristine Isnardi, Brevard County Commission Vice Chair:

"I think it's great. I think it's giving people the power to assess themselves. I'm excited about this program. I think it's a great idea, and I think it gives more power to the homeowner. I've heard great things about this across the state." Read more

Lynn Jones, President of the Space Coast Association of REALTORS®:

"PACE has shown the potential to generate tremendous economic benefits at zero cost to the local governments when it is made available… In fact, $10 million in PACE funding can create 150 new jobs, generate $25 million in gross economic output and produce $2.5 million in combined federal, state and local tax revenue." Read more

Jean Monestime, Miami-Dade Commission Chairman:

"Supporting small businesses is essential to keep Florida's economy thriving. I applaud the work Ygrene has done to bring in new and innovative jobs and bolster local economies in our county." Read more

Vince Lago, City of Coral Gables Commissioner:

"Using Ygrene's PACE financing for my home's solar panels has been a great success. The whole process went through without a hitch. The contractor did all of the work with the required permits and didn't get paid until the work was done and I signed off. Not only is my house producing 100% renewable energy, my energy bills went from $200-$300 per month to $9.37. I encourage all municipalities to join the Ygrene program and make this type of financing available to their residents as a means to a more sustainable and resilient future." Read more

Mayor Philip Levine, City of Miami Beach:

"(PACE financing) will undoubtedly make our community safer and more resilient to extreme weather while contributing to lowering our residents' insurance premiums. I am glad this program is available, and I am excited to see the many benefits it will bring to our community." Read more

Chip LaMarca, Broward County Commissioner:

"PACE financing provides a long-term, low-rate financing option for consumers who otherwise would be forced to turn to short-term, high-rate financing. It enables Florida homeowners to save on home improvements and hurricane protection projects…These retrofits significantly improve a building's resilience to even the strongest of storms." Read more

Jackson Rip Holmes, Small Business Owner, Florida:

"My business was about to go under because I didn't have the money to pay for a much-needed roof replacement. Thanks to the Ygrene program I was able to finance it and in turn save $2,000 on insurance. Thank you Ygrene for saving my financial life!" Read more

Raul Vergara, Cutler Bay Solar Solutions:

"I've been working with Ygrene since day one and the program has been essential to growing my business across Southern Florida. When I started, we were a one-man operation and now we are the largest solar installer in the tri-county area." Read more

Adam Hasner, former Republican Majority Leader of the Florida House of Representatives:

"There will continue to be endless conversation and political debate about how to deal with hurricanes and severe storms. But one thing is certain: Florida leaders must empower our residents by providing options to affordably rebuild and strengthen their homes and businesses. Policymakers can do this by continuing to protect consumer choice and expanding access to Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing." Read more

Mayor Wayne M. Messam, City of Miramar:

"As Washington continues to cut Community Development Block Grant funding, Miramar residents and business owners need alternative funding options to make home and property repairs. I introduced the PACE program to the City to help meet our residents funding needs. PACE has already provided nearly $10 Million dollars of repairs in our city and this construction activity has provided an economic development opportunity for our local businesses. I encourage residents to learn how the program works and I encourage contractors to learn how they may pre-quality with the four approved service providers." Read more

Mayor Tomás Regalado, City of Miami:

"After successfully running a commercial and residential pilot program in two districts and responding to multiple requests from constituents all over the City, we are excited to announce the full roll out of YgreneWorks in Miami. All property owners can now take full advantage of Ygrene's home improvement financing." Read more

PACE programming is helping thousands of communities across the nation meet their energy efficiency and resiliency goals. The full list of jurisdictions where Ygrene's PACE program has been approved can be found here.

About Ygrene

Ygrene is a national leader in residential and commercial clean energy financing. Founded in 2010, Ygrene's award-winning, privately funded Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program is revolutionizing the home improvement industry, making it easier for property owners to invest in their futures and a healthier environment. Ygrene is delivering greater choice for home and business owners by providing accessible and affordable financing for energy efficiency, renewables, water conservation, storm protection and seismic upgrades. Recognized as one of the fastest growing asset classes in the country, PACE has proven to be a successful tool for supporting public policy initiatives, all without the use of public tax dollars or credits. To date, Ygrene has provided over $1 billion of private capital to more than 500 local communities, creating thousands of jobs and investing millions into local economies across the U.S. While PACE programs are enabled by state legislation and must be approved by local governments, Ygrene is not a government program. Learn more at ygrene.com.

