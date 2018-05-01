WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Commercial PACE is Working for Small Business

John Kabateck, California State Director, National Federation of Independent Business:

Economic drivers such as C-PACE are helpful tools for small business growth and local job generation. We applaud programs like C-PACE, in coordination with companies like Ygrene and others, that allow for effective, free-market activities to help them grow." Read more

Chuck McGinnis, Vice President, Johnson Controls-Performance Infrastructure and Energy Solutions:

"PACE is gaining momentum throughout the United States, connecting private capital with building owners to make improvements that result in substantial economic and environmental rewards. Energy efficiency creates better buildings for owners, saves them money, delivers comfortable work environments for tenants, and new jobs to cities." Read more

Larry Sinewitz, Executive Vice President of BrandSmart USA – upgraded the HVAC and lighting systems at Palmetto Bay, FL location:

"PACE's credibility and proven track record make it the clear choice to upgrade our stores from both a business and an environmental perspective." Read more

Mary Leslie, President of the Los Angeles Business Council:

"As the President of the Los Angeles Business Council (LABC) representing over 450 businesses focused on energy, economic development, housing and transportation, I've seen firsthand how PACE financing is powering our local and state economies while improving the lives of California homeowners." Read more

Jim Pieri, President, Mountain West Real Estate and Gateway Center Owner, Chula Vista, CA – had 1,000+ Sun Power rooftop solar panels installed:

"It's very gratifying to see a solar project of this magnitude come together. It will certainly be an asset to the building, its tenants and the community as a whole. It's my desire to see this project become the catalyst for many future projects in the South Bay Area." Read more

Otis Williams, Secretary, City of St. Louis Clean Energy Development Board, St. Louis, MO – on the Missouri Theatre redevelopment, one of the largest C-PACE projects in the U.S.:

"This project will achieve millions is saving and create more than 1,200 well-paid, local construction jobs in addition to creating 170 ongoing jobs in the hospitality sector." Read more

Tom Capp, Co-Founder, GreenBox Art + Culture, San Diego, CA – completed solar panels, upgraded lighting and roof insulation:

"With energy savings higher than Ygrene's low-fixed annual payment, this is the perfect financing solution to produce positive cash flow from Day One." Read more

Jackson Rip Holmes, Small Business Owner, Coral Gables, FL – replaced the roof on his Miracle Mile commercial property:

"My business was about to go under because I didn't have the money to pay for a much-needed roof replacement. Thanks to the Ygrene program, I was able to finance it and in turn save $2,000 on insurance. Thank you Ygrene for saving my financial life." Read more

Yaphett El-Amin, Executive Director of MOKAN, a St. Louis local minority contractor association:

"Set the PACE St. Louis has demonstrated tremendous support for minority and women contractors… "this partnership and expanded inclusion initiative will provide an opportunity for minority and women-owned businesses and workers to gain access to financing for energy efficiency projects, expanding access to these services for low income communities." Read more

Dwight McRae, Managing Director, Metzler Real Estate, Sacramento, CA –one of the largest C-PACE projects in the U.S.; upgraded chiller, cooling tower and water treatment system:

"The decision to retrofit Metro Center demonstrates the economics of sustainability to increase energy efficiency while reducing costs." Read more

Adam Hasner, former Majority Leader of the Florida House of Representatives:

"There will continue to be endless conversation and political debate about how to deal with hurricanes and severe storms. But one thing is certain: Florida leaders must empower our residents by providing options to affordably rebuild and strengthen their homes and businesses. Policymakers can do this by continuing to protect consumer choice and expanding access to PACE financing." Read more

Sarah Boren, U.S. Green Building Council-Florida, Director of Policy and Programs:

"Cities and counties across Florida have continued to embrace Property Assessed Clean Energy, or PACE, financing as way to encourage energy efficiency, clean energy and wind resistance upgrades in the residential and commercial building sectors." Read more

C-PACE financing is helping thousands of property owners across the nation meet their energy efficiency and resiliency goals. The full list of jurisdictions where Ygrene's C-PACE program has been approved can be found here.

About Ygrene

Ygrene is a national leader in residential and commercial energy efficiency and resiliency project financing. Founded in 2010, Ygrene's award-winning, privately funded Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program is revolutionizing the home improvement industry, making it easier for property owners to invest in their futures and a healthier environment. Ygrene is delivering greater choice for home and business owners by providing accessible and affordable financing for energy efficiency, renewables, water conservation, storm protection and seismic upgrades. Recognized as one of the fastest growing asset classes in the country, PACE has proven to be a successful tool for supporting public policy initiatives, all without the use of public tax dollars or credits. To date, Ygrene has provided over $1 billion of private capital to more than 69,000 property owners in over 500 communities, creating thousands of jobs and investing millions into local economies across the U.S. While PACE programs are enabled by state legislation and must be approved by local governments, Ygrene is not a government program. Learn more at ygrene.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-they-are-saying-commercial-pace-is-working-for-small-business-300640196.html

SOURCE Ygrene