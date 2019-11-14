What to Buy and Avoid on Black Friday
Your Black Friday survival guide
Nov 14, 2019, 07:04 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The day of days for discount shoppers, otherwise known as Black Friday is almost here. The shopping holiday delivers deals so deep that it's easy to cross everyone off the holiday gift list in just 24 hours or less. Although Black Friday generally offers some of the best values of the year, not all products will be at their deepest discounts.
Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, says "The holiday shopping season is shorter this year with six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Retailers have started releasing sales earlier than ever to help shoppers tackle their wish lists. We've already been tracking big discounts at Amazon, Walmart and Target and are continuing to track the top deals to help you conquer your holiday shopping and not make any uninformed purchases."
RetailMeNot has compiled the top categories of what to buy, and what to avoid this Black Friday weekend. For the full list, as well as more tips, advice and gift guides, head to the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal.
Buy:
- Electronics: This category will sell out the fastest on Black Friday. Skirboll advises "If you see a good deal on TVs, computers or phones, pick them up immediately." Electronics are going to be heavily discounted, upwards of 40% off or more, which means people will start shopping early to get the best price. Be on the lookout for great deals like:
- Amazon: Get up to 50% off tech in the Happy HoliDeals sale.
- Best Buy: Shop top TV deals under $500.
- eBay: Up to 89% off electronics and free shipping.
- Target: Up to 40% off TVs, AirPods and more.
- Walmart: Get Apple AirPods on sale for $144 (regularly $159)
- Appliances: While there will be big-ticket items deeply discounted on Black Friday, don't discount the smaller kitchen appliances that can make cooking easier than ever. Items like coffeemakers, electric skillets, slow cookers, blenders and more will be discounted just in time for all of the holiday gatherings.
- Best Buy: Save up to 40% off appliance hot deals
- Home Depot: Up to 40% off with appliance special buys.
- Target: Save $50 off an Instant Pot 6-Quart.
- Winter wear: Black Friday is sure to bring savings on all forms of clothing - from shoes, pants and tops and even designer handbags. The shopping and trends expert adds, "While it's not usually the best time to buy in-season clothing, Black Friday is the exception as many retailers will be discounting winter coats and cooler weather apparel. Now is a good time to gear up for the cooler months ahead."
- Kohl's: Get up to 70% off new markdowns, plus up to 80% off further markdowns.
- Columbia: Knock up to 50% off apparel and accessories.
- UGG: Shop major markdowns and get 10% cash back.
Avoid:
- Furniture: Shoppers might come across ads for doorbuster deals on furniture, but the best time to buy these items is in January - and again from July through August. Skirboll warns, "Don't give into the hype that some retailers create around furniture sales this Black Friday. For almost all retailers, there will be deeper savings to come in the new year."
- Toys: While many parents want to snag the latest and greatest toys as they see them, these items will be at their lowest price in the two weeks leading up to Christmas. Stores don't want to be left with a surplus of inventory post-holiday, so the closer to Christmas, the deeper the savings.
- Gift Cards: One can never go wrong with a trusted gift card from a favorite brand or retailer. However, like toys, shoppers will see the best deals for discounted gift cards closer to Christmas. RetailMeNot always offers discounted gift cards that can be used just like cash. Savvy savings tip from Sara Skirboll: "Even though the discounts will be higher in mid-December, it never hurts to buy a few now to tackle your holiday shopping and save even more."
