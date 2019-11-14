What to Buy and Avoid on Black Friday

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The day of days for discount shoppers, otherwise known as Black Friday is almost here. The shopping holiday delivers deals so deep that it's easy to cross everyone off the holiday gift list in just 24 hours or less. Although Black Friday generally offers some of the best values of the year, not all products will be at their deepest discounts.

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, says "The holiday shopping season is shorter this year with six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Retailers have started releasing sales earlier than ever to help shoppers tackle their wish lists. We've already been tracking big discounts at Amazon , Walmart and Target and are continuing to track the top deals to help you conquer your holiday shopping and not make any uninformed purchases."

RetailMeNot has compiled the top categories of what to buy, and what to avoid this Black Friday weekend. For the full list, as well as more tips, advice and gift guides, head to the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal.

Buy:

Avoid:

Furniture: Shoppers might come across ads for doorbuster deals on furniture, but the best time to buy these items is in January - and again from July through August. Skirboll warns, "Don't give into the hype that some retailers create around furniture sales this Black Friday. For almost all retailers, there will be deeper savings to come in the new year."

Toys: While many parents want to snag the latest and greatest toys as they see them, these items will be at their lowest price in the two weeks leading up to Christmas. Stores don't want to be left with a surplus of inventory post-holiday, so the closer to Christmas, the deeper the savings.

Gift Cards: One can never go wrong with a trusted gift card from a favorite brand or retailer. However, like toys, shoppers will see the best deals for discounted gift cards closer to Christmas. RetailMeNot always offers discounted gift cards that can be used just like cash. Savvy savings tip from Sara Skirboll: "Even though the discounts will be higher in mid-December, it never hurts to buy a few now to tackle your holiday shopping and save even more."

