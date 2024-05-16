What to Do if an Insurance Company Denies Your Claim

How to Approach an Insurance Claim Denial explained by Stephenson Rife

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealing with an insurance claim denial can be a frustrating and challenging experience, leaving individuals and families in a state of uncertainty. It's essential to know your rights and how to navigate this situation effectively. In times like these, the experienced professionals at Stephenson Rife are here to provide guidance and support.

Insurance claims are essential protections against unexpected events, providing financial security and peace of mind. However, there are instances when an insurance company may deny a claim, leaving policyholders unsure of their rights and next steps.

Contact your insurance company to inquire about the reasons for the denial. Document all communication, including names, dates, and details of conversations. Thoroughly review your insurance policy to understand the coverage, limitations, and exclusions. Collect all relevant documents, photographs, medical records, and other evidence supporting your claim.

If your initial discussions with the insurance company do not result in a satisfactory resolution, it may be wise to seek legal counsel. Stephenson Rife insurance attorneys can assess your situation, review your policy, and help file an appeal.

"I enjoy thinking outside the box and finding new or novel ways to hold the responsible parties accountable and maximize the recovery for our clients." says Attorney Mike Stephenson.

About Stephenson Rife Law Firm

Stephenson Rife is a distinguished law firm based in Indiana that has been serving clients since 1976. With a focus on achieving results that prioritize the best interests of their clients, the firm offers cost-effective legal services without the burden of excessive fees. They handle a wide range of legal matters, from personal injury to business law, providing top-tier representation both within and beyond the state lines.

About Founding Partner and Lead Attorney Mike Stephenson

Mike Stephenson is a highly experienced attorney and founding partner at Stephenson Rife. With 40 years of legal expertise, he primarily handles civil litigation, focusing on catastrophic injuries resulting from accidents such as motor vehicles, trucking, workplace, product liability, and fire incidents. Additionally, he is well-versed in handling cases related to wrongful deaths.

Beyond his legal career, Mike is known for his compassionate approach, particularly when working with clients who have suffered devastating injuries or are facing legal challenges. He is highly regarded among peers and has consistently been recognized as one of Indiana's top lawyers, earning accolades for his work in the legal community. Martindale-Hubbell has awarded him an AV rating, the highest possible.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Stephenson Rife LLP