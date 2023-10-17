What To Do If Insurance Claim Is Denied

A skilled attorney can fight for you if you're unfairly denied coverage says Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a harrowing experience if you're injured in a car accident, have a tree fall on your roof, or slip and fall at the local grocery store. But the situation is made even worse if your insurance company denies coverage of your claim, leaving you empty-handed, with lots of bills.

This is when a skilled insurance attorney can fight for you to get the compensation you deserve. At Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana, our lawyers have years of experience going toe-to-toe with insurance companies to compel them to pay clients' insurance claims fairly. It's not uncommon for insurance policies to be drafted in ways that make it hard to understand, but Alabama law is clear about the deadlines, methods, and written requirements that insurance companies must adhere to when handling claims. This is codified at Ala. Admin. Code. R. 482-1-125-.07.

Here are some of the ways our law firm has observed insurance adjusters attempt to avoid or minimize payments for claims:

  • Misrepresentation of benefits, coverage, and other provisions of an insurance policy
  • Failure to quickly and fairly settle an obviously valid claim
  • Asking a person to sign a release for partial or unreasonable settlement payments
  • Denial of benefits or refusal to pay a valid claim in full
  • Imposing arbitrary deadlines to file a claim
  • Failure to investigate or unreasonable delay in investigating a claim
  • Denying a claim by redefining what constitutes necessary medical procedures, auto repairs, or home repairs.

These are just a few of the many ways a less-than-honest claims adjuster denies coverage.

"Our attorneys have been around the block, and we know what to look out for when insurance claims adjusters try to unfairly deny coverage," said Attorney C. Randall Caldwell, Jr., partner at the law firm. "We will negotiate aggressively and even pursue litigation to achieve a fair and reasonable payout for our client."

Alabama law allows an attorney to take one of two actions on behalf of a client if an insurance claim is unfairly denied. These include suing an insurance company for (1) breach of contract or (2) bad faith.

A successful legal outcome could entitle you to monetary damages to cover property damage and medical bills, lost wages or lost business revenue, and emotional distress.

The insurance and personal injury attorneys at Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana understand Alabama law, and we'll hold insurance adjusters accountable for paying claims on the policies they write. We can also compel them to pay claims quickly rather than creating obstacles and delays. Call us for a free consultation at (251) 444-7000.

