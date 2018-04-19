What to Do if You Missed the Tax Deadline

"Missing the tax deadline is not the end of the world, but it is very serious and gets more serious the longer you go without filing," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Officer of Jackson Hewitt. "We can help you resolve this quickly and can talk through the options available to taxpayers who missed the deadline."

There are at least two penalties taxpayers may face by missing the federal tax deadline: failure-to-file and failure-to-pay.

Failure to file. The penalty for not filing a return or an extension is 5 percent of unpaid taxes each month, not to exceed 25 percent.

In addition to federal penalties, taxpayers will face penalties from the state when they are filing late. Some states assess a late filing penalty even when there is a refund coming, so make sure you file your state as soon as possible.

Jackson Hewitt offers these tips, in alignment with IRS guidance, for taxpayers who missed the deadline:

File your return as quickly as possible . This will stop the failure to file penalties from continuing to grow. Of course, if you are getting a refund, the sooner you file, the sooner you get the money.

If you owe money, pay as much as you can as soon as you can. This will minimize the penalties on unpaid amounts and reduce any interest charged by the IRS.

File electronically. E-filing is faster, more accurate and provides a confirmation of receipt, giving you peace of mind knowing your return has been received by the IRS. Jackson Hewitt offers free e-filing with paid tax preparation.

Use electronic payment options. As with filing, this is the fastest way to pay any amounts owed, minimizing penalties and interest.

Many Jackson Hewitt locations remain open, many with extended hours and on weekends, to be there for hardworking Americans who need help completing their taxes. The tax professionals at Jackson Hewitt can quickly complete and electronically file federal and state tax returns for customers, minimizing or eliminating any penalties for late filing.

