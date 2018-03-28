What to Do if You Win the Half-Billion-Dollar Mega Millions Jackpot

The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages jackpot winners to consider doing the following:

Sign your winning ticket and keep it in a secure place (such as a bank deposit box) until ready to visit Pennsylvania Lottery headquarters to file a claim.

Do not feel rushed. In Pennsylvania , winning tickets may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date. One past jackpot winner in PA waited 100 days to claim.

, winning tickets may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date. One past jackpot winner in PA waited 100 days to claim. Hire financial and legal counsel to help plan next steps, such as choosing between the annuity prize (an initial payment, plus 29 annual payments) or the one-time, cash prize.

If claiming the annuity, be prepared to list your beneficiaries in the event that the scheduled payments exceed your lifetime.

When ready to claim the jackpot, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 so that we can address any remaining questions you might have and be prepared to greet you.

Pennsylvania is still waiting for its recent Powerball® jackpot winner to come forward. A ticket sold in Manheim, Lancaster County, for the March 17 Powerball drawing is worth a $456.7 million annuity value or nearly $274 million cash. It was Pennsylvania's 18th Powerball jackpot win as well as the largest prize won in state history.

Pennsylvania has sold two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010. The largest was a $91.8 million cash-value prize claimed by a Virginia man in 2015.

The current Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the multi-state game's fourth-largest, behind only:

$656 million ; March 30, 2012 – winners sold in Kansas , Illinois , Maryland . $648 million ; December 17, 2013 – winners sold in California & Georgia . $536 million ; July 8, 2016 – winner sold in Indiana .

In Pennsylvania, Mega Millions tickets are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. Players might want to consider playing early to avoid the possibility of encountering lines at retailers. A Mega Millions ticket costs $2.

Pool Play forms are found at palottery.com for the convenience of players who are pooling ticket purchases with their friends, which is a fun way to play responsibly.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit palottery.com for details on how to play Mega Millions.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lottery Media Relations, 717-702-8008

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-to-do-if-you-win-the-half-billion-dollar-mega-millions-jackpot-300621241.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Lottery

Related Links

http://www.palottery.com

