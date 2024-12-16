What to do When National Bloody Mary Day and Dry January Converge?

For a Quarter of a Century, Bloody Mary Drinkers Have Been Starting the New Year with Zing Zang®, With or Without Alcohol

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a night of New Year's Eve celebrations, it's fitting that January 1 is "National Bloody Mary Day." But for those embracing the "Dry January" movement, the desire to enjoy a classic Bloody Mary can clash with resolutions to cut back on alcohol.

Thankfully, Zing Zang, America's #1-selling Bloody Mary brand, offers the perfect solution. Crafting a bold, flavorful virgin Bloody Mary is as simple as pouring Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix over ice and adding your favorite garnishes.

"We've heard from our fans time and time again — Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix is so good, the vodka is optional," says E.G. Fishburne, VP of Marketing at Chicago-based Zing Zang. "For anyone embracing 'Dry January' or cutting back on alcohol, our Original or Blazing Bloody Mary Mix makes it easy to enjoy a bold, bartender-quality drink on 'National Bloody Mary Day' or any day."

With or without alcohol, of course don't forget the garnish! From the traditional lemon wedge, celery stalk and olives, to everything from bacon, cherry tomatoes, jalapeños, pickled vegetables, carrot sticks, asparagus, boiled shrimp, lobster tails, fried chicken, and onion rings (the list is endless), part of the fun in making and drinking Bloody Marys is how you top the drink!

"Zing Zang mixers aren't just for cocktails — they're perfect for creating flavorful, high-quality mocktails as well," says Fishburne. "For example, Zing Zang Margarita Mix pairs beautifully with club soda, and our new Michelada Mix, designed for beer, is also delicious with non-alcoholic beer or lime-flavored sparkling water."

About Zing Zang:

Zing Zang® is the leading Bloody Mary brand and a top non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. Renowned for its premium-quality mixers, Zing Zang offers a wide range of products, including the best-selling Bloody Mary Mix, Blazing Bloody Mary Mix, and authentic Michelada Mix. The company's naturally crafted lineup also features classic Margarita, Mango Margarita, Strawberry Margarita-Daiquiri, Sweet & Sour, and Piña Colada Mixes, all made with real fruit juices and naturally sweetened without high fructose corn syrup. Expanding beyond mixers, Zing Zang recently introduced a line of ready-to-serve (RTS) Bloody Mary cocktails and ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails, made with Zing Zang's award-winning mixes and premium spirits. The RTD line includes Bloody and Blazing Bloody Marys, as well as Classic and Mango Margaritas. Founded in 1997 and based in Chicago, Illinois, Zing Zang products are available nationwide in over 200,000 retail and on-premise locations. For more information, please visit www.zingzang.com.

