What to Do When Your Nest Becomes Empty? An "Empty Nest" Trip to the Islands of Tahiti, of Course!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No longer just for honeymooners or celebrities, the Islands of Tahiti are the ultimate place to celebrate your child's achievements as you adjust to having an empty nest.

No one warns you how emotional it will be when you send your baby off to college. While you're filled with excitement for the new adventures that await them, it may also feel a bit like you've lost a limb. The Islands of Tahiti provide a beautiful backdrop and many adventures to embrace this new chapter in your life.

Empty Nest Vacation Velvet Green Mountain & Turquoise Lagoon of Bora Bora

True Tahiti Vacation, focused exclusively on the Islands of Tahiti, recently launched a variety of "Empty Nest Packages," offering experiences ranging from relaxation and reflection to fun and adventure, including drift snorkeling, hiking, yoga and massage.

Packages include five, six and seven night "empty nest" adventures to the Tahitian islands of Moorea, Bora Bora and Taha'a. Packages start at $3,237 per person and include international air from Los Angeles or San Francisco, as well as inter-island flights/transfers. Travelers can pick from packages including, "Launch Party" and "Our Turn Now" and "We'll Send a Postcard."

"Embracing an empty nest becomes that much easier as our guests look out at turquoise lagoons and velvet green mountains; leaving no doubt there is life beyond children. It's an opportunity to sit back and toast with your spouse or friends, that you did a fabulous job raising your babies and look forward to all that lies ahead," shares Laurel Louderback, owner and founder of True Tahiti Vacation.

Located in the South Pacific, the Islands of Tahiti are just under an eight-hour flight from the U.S. and are in the same time zone as Hawaii. Surrounded by pristine, crystal-clear blue waters, the 118 islands and atolls offer natural beauty, authentic island culture, and unique French Polynesian style. The Islands of Tahiti are world-renowned for their white-sand beaches, stunning turquoise lagoons and varied landscapes ranging from coral atolls to volcanic mountain peaks.

About True Tahiti Vacation and Founder Laurel Louderback

It was a six-month scuba diving vacation in 2000 that brought Louderback to the Islands of Tahiti. During that time, she fell in love with Tahiti's many islands and atolls — and also a Tahitian. Now, one marriage, two children and a divorce later, she has experienced firsthand, the joy and sorrow of being a double empty nester and knows there is nowhere on earth more beautiful and inspiring than the Islands of Tahiti. For more information please visit www.truetahitivacation.com or email [email protected] or call 310.464.1490

