What to do when your open records request is denied: National Press Club Journalism Institute training

News provided by

National Press Club Journalism Institute

22 Feb, 2024, 14:15 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public records belong to the public. So what recourse do journalists and the public have when their records requests are denied?

Join the National Press Club Journalism Institute for a webinar focused on practical advice on the records appeals process: how to start, how to track, and how to succeed with your open records requests.

Registration is open for this 45-minute webinar, which will take place at noon ET on Friday, March 15. Whether you are seeking federal, state, or local records, you'll learn how to get the information you're after with patience, perseverance, and a plan.

Participants will learn:

  • Typical open records request processes, with a focus on dealing with denials
  • The types of appeals journalists and the public may make while seeking information
  • Tips to craft FOIA and other requests to increase your chances of success in retrieving information
  • How to stay organized while juggling multiple requests and appeals

Speakers:

  • Nate Jones, FOIA Director at The Washington Post
  • Gunita Singh, staff attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press
  • Mark Walker, Investigative Reporter at The New York Times

NPCJI Executive Director Beth Francesco will moderate the discussion.

This webinar is designed to help individuals who have been denied an open records request with a local, state, or federal government agency. The Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, provides the public the right to request access to records from any federal agency. Federal agencies are required to disclose any information requested unless it falls under one of nine exemptions. State and local agencies also have open record laws governing documents produced by government agencies including lawmakers, law enforcement agencies, courts, and school districts, among others. These laws help keep citizens in the know about their government.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute
The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming like this at no cost.

Press contact: Beth Francesco, executive director, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute

Also from this source

How journalists can protect themselves online: Join National Press Club Journalism Institute webinar, March 8

How journalists can protect themselves online: Join National Press Club Journalism Institute webinar, March 8

From doxing to hacking, journalists around the world are subject to online harassment and abuse every day. While some of these attacks have been...
National Press Club Journalism Institute welcomes 2024 Board of Directors

National Press Club Journalism Institute welcomes 2024 Board of Directors

The National Press Club Journalism Institute is pleased to announce its 2024-25 Board of Directors. Five new directors join the 15-member body, which ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.