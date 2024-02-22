What to do when your open records request is denied: National Press Club Journalism Institute training

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public records belong to the public. So what recourse do journalists and the public have when their records requests are denied?

Join the National Press Club Journalism Institute for a webinar focused on practical advice on the records appeals process: how to start, how to track, and how to succeed with your open records requests.

Registration is open for this 45-minute webinar, which will take place at noon ET on Friday, March 15. Whether you are seeking federal, state, or local records, you'll learn how to get the information you're after with patience, perseverance, and a plan.

Participants will learn:

Typical open records request processes, with a focus on dealing with denials

The types of appeals journalists and the public may make while seeking information

Tips to craft FOIA and other requests to increase your chances of success in retrieving information

How to stay organized while juggling multiple requests and appeals

Speakers:

Nate Jones , FOIA Director at The Washington Post

, FOIA Director at The Washington Post Gunita Singh , staff attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

, staff attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press Mark Walker , Investigative Reporter at The New York Times

NPCJI Executive Director Beth Francesco will moderate the discussion.

This webinar is designed to help individuals who have been denied an open records request with a local, state, or federal government agency. The Freedom of Information Act , or FOIA, provides the public the right to request access to records from any federal agency. Federal agencies are required to disclose any information requested unless it falls under one of nine exemptions. State and local agencies also have open record laws governing documents produced by government agencies including lawmakers, law enforcement agencies, courts, and school districts, among others. These laws help keep citizens in the know about their government.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming like this at no cost.

Press contact: Beth Francesco, executive director, [email protected]

