What to Expect from Country Singer Jovi Greene's New Single "Photograph and Me" - Releasing 12/20

Jovi Greene Gets Candid About Life as an Exciting New Voice in Country Music, Songwriting, and What's Next

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of his debut singles, "Two-Tone Top" and "Pink Ponies," rising country artist Jovi Greene is captivating hearts again with "Photograph and Me" releasing Friday, December 20, 2024.

We caught up with Jovi to talk about his rise as an exciting new voice in country/Americana music, his new single, and what's next.

Q. Tell us the story of "Photograph and Me."

It's about that mix of happiness and heartache that comes with remembering snapshots of the past—caught between longing for what was and excitement for what's next.

Q. The song touches on loss and letting go, yet it's bright and joyful. Was this purposeful for the holidays?

The themes are universal, but this time of year has a way of bringing back memories. We think about people we've lost—old friends, past relationships, loved ones who aren't here anymore. This song is for anyone walking that tightrope between holding on and letting go. My hope is it gives people some joy.

Q. You pre-released "Photograph and Me" on Instagram Live for your fans. How did they react?

I love hopping on Instagram Live. There's something special about that immediate connection and interaction with my fans. When I played "Photograph and Me," it was amazing to see how it resonated, unlocking so many shared memories. We all carry these photographic snapshots in our minds. Some make us smile, others bring tears, but every single one shapes who we are.

Q. The barking dogs at the start of "Photograph and Me" really set the mood—what inspired you to include them, and how do they fit into the story of the music?

Including the dogs is my way of saying, "You're not alone." Dogs feel our emotions, sometimes better than we do. They love us unconditionally—no expectations. I wanted to ground the song in that feeling.

Q. Your songs capture moments and emotions so vividly—what sparks your creativity? And what's next?

My writing starts with just me and my guitar. The melody finds its way first, then lyrics naturally unfold. I'm always writing music—spending tons of time in the studio. I'm grateful and excited about what's coming next—I just got back from Nashville, tons of new music, more live shows, and summer concerts in the works.

Q. What impact do you hope "Photograph and Me" has on fans? How can they share their own stories?

I hope this song resonates with fans in a way that feels personal to them. I love seeing people share their #PhotographandMe stories on social media, revealing how they connect to the music. If it sparks a memory, helps someone feel seen, or brings a bit of comfort, that will mean the world to me.

About Jovi Greene

Jovi Greene is a rising star in the Country/Americana scene whose music resonates with listeners across the globe. With 1.7M+ streams in just two months from his first two releases ("Two-Tone Top" and "Pink Ponies"), 100K+ engaged followers on Instagram / TikTok, and 862K as a YouTube influencer, his heartfelt songwriting has earned him a devoted fanbase.

