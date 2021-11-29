What to Get Grandma or Grandpa for the Holidays … and Why Comfy Slippers Aren't on the List

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selecting presents for elderly friends and relatives isn't easy and so it may be tempting to go with objects of comfort such as fuzzy slippers, big boxes of candy and the like. But as holistic health practitioner Linda Mac Dougall will tell you, it pays to be safe when it comes to satisfying the needs of this special population.

For example, Mac Dougall will say that you should pass on gifting a new pair of slippers — even though many grandmas and grandpas love to wear this comfortable footwear — unless you purchase an orthotic pair that will provide them with support and prevent falls.

Mac Dougall has worked with hundreds of patients who have opened her eyes to the unmet needs of older Americans. And at 73, she knows a thing or two about aging bodies from personal experience.

In an interview, Mac Dougall can discuss the most impactful and safest presents you can get an older relative including ways to keep them happy and active, well-nourished, entertained, and included in family outings.

She can also reveal:

Her favorite present suggestions: a therapy pad that stimulates the nerves and muscles of the foot, a free-standing magnifier for reading and close work, LED therapy wraps and devices, air purifiers, a large-format display clock, toe alignment socks, and a one-touch can opener

Much-appreciated gift certificates for maid services, chiropractic services and massages

What's missing from most wheelchairs that you can easily supply

How putting a grab bar up in your house or theirs will help your elderly visitors

Why a medical equipment store's website is a great place to shop for senior presents

She is the author of the book, The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors: Raising the Bar.

Praise for The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors

"I found this book packed full of knowledge it would have taken me a lifetime to acquire. An easy, enjoyable read that left me with a deeper understanding of seniors and ways to effectively provide service to them on many levels. I love that clear fact that the author knows her field well, has a world of experience, and filters that all through her heart, as she brings it onto the page for me to consume. Absolutely recommend getting this book! Thanks to the author for this gift of knowledge!" — Dale Sims, CEO and lead trainer at Self Enrichment Academy

About the Author

Linda Mac Dougall is a holistic health practitioner, Certified Massage Therapist, author, teacher, speaker, and mentor who has appeared on multiple podcasts. She operates Mac Dougall Consulting for Disabilities. The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors: Raising the Bar...A Primer for Massage Therapists and Caregivers is her first book. An entrepreneur, senior health advocate and senior massage therapist, she has an M.A. in counseling psychology and has worked with hundreds of seniors.

