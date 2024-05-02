What to Know About Safely Handling Infant Formula

May 02, 2024, 10:00 ET
SILVER SPRING, Md., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) brings you important education on safely handling infant formula at home. While experts strongly recommend breastfeeding, most infants in the U.S. rely on infant formula for some or all of their nutrition. Since it is a food product handled and prepared by hand, infant formula can get contaminated with germs. It is very important that germs do not get into infant formula because babies do not have fully developed immune systems.
Infants at higher risk of infections are those:
- Born prematurely
- Two months or younger
- Who are ill or receiving medical treatment, such as chemotherapy
- With weakened immune systems
Continue reading to learn how to handle infant formula safely for your child.
Before Preparing Formula
- Always wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.
Cleaning Bottles and Feeding Parts
- Before first use, boil bottles, nipples, caps, rings, and valves for 5 minutes
- If washing parts in the dishwater, use the heated drying cycle or sanitizing setting
- If washing parts by hand, clean bottles and parts in their own basin with soapy water and air dry on a paper towel or clean dish towel.
Cleaning Powdered Infant Formula Containers and Scoops
- Powdered infant formula is unlikely to become contaminated if it stays dry
- If you want to clean an unopened container, use a disinfectant wipe or paper towel sprayed with disinfectant to clean the outside of the container and let it completely dry before opening
- Never clean the inside of the container
- If the scoop falls into the sink, on the counter, or the floor, clean it as you would the baby's bottle and let it air dry completely before using it.
Using Water
- Always use water from a safe source to mix your infant formula
- If your water supply is cut off or gets polluted, use bottled water
- Bottled water isn't sterile (free of germs) unless the label says it is. If you use ordinary bottled water to make formula, handle it the same way as safe tap water.
Mixing Formula
- Follow the instructions on the product's label. Measure the exact amount of water first and then add the infant formula powder
- If your baby is considered higher risk, take extra steps to prepare their formula
- Use prepared infant formula within 2 hours. If not used immediately, store the bottle in the refrigerator and use it within 24 hours.
After Feeding and Storing Opened Formula
- Throw away any leftover prepared formula. Saliva can cause bacteria to grow
- Follow the product or manufacturer's directions on the label for storing the formula
- Keep airtight and store in a cool, dry place
- Use the formula within one month of opening it.
For more information, visit https://www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/handling-infant-formula-safely-what-you-need-know.
Contact: Media: 1-301-796-4540 Consumers: 1-888-SAFEFOOD (toll-free)
