What to Know About Safely Handling Infant Formula

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) brings you important education on safely handling infant formula at home. While experts strongly recommend breastfeeding, most infants in the U.S. rely on infant formula for some or all of their nutrition. Since it is a food product handled and prepared by hand, infant formula can get contaminated with germs. It is very important that germs do not get into infant formula because babies do not have fully developed immune systems.

Infants at higher risk of infections are those:

Handling infant formula safely

Born prematurely

Two months or younger

Who are ill or receiving medical treatment, such as chemotherapy

With weakened immune systems

Continue reading to learn how to handle infant formula safely for your child.

Before Preparing Formula

Always wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

Cleaning Bottles and Feeding Parts

Before first use, boil bottles, nipples, caps, rings, and valves for 5 minutes

If washing parts in the dishwater, use the heated drying cycle or sanitizing setting

If washing parts by hand, clean bottles and parts in their own basin with soapy water and air dry on a paper towel or clean dish towel.

Cleaning Powdered Infant Formula Containers and Scoops

Powdered infant formula is unlikely to become contaminated if it stays dry

If you want to clean an unopened container, use a disinfectant wipe or paper towel sprayed with disinfectant to clean the outside of the container and let it completely dry before opening

Never clean the inside of the container

If the scoop falls into the sink, on the counter, or the floor, clean it as you would the baby's bottle and let it air dry completely before using it.

Using Water

Always use water from a safe source to mix your infant formula

If your water supply is cut off or gets polluted, use bottled water

Bottled water isn't sterile (free of germs) unless the label says it is. If you use ordinary bottled water to make formula, handle it the same way as safe tap water.

Mixing Formula

Follow the instructions on the product's label. Measure the exact amount of water first and then add the infant formula powder

If your baby is considered higher risk, take extra steps to prepare their formula

Use prepared infant formula within 2 hours. If not used immediately, store the bottle in the refrigerator and use it within 24 hours.

After Feeding and Storing Opened Formula

Throw away any leftover prepared formula. Saliva can cause bacteria to grow

Follow the product or manufacturer's directions on the label for storing the formula

Keep airtight and store in a cool, dry place

Use the formula within one month of opening it.

For more information, visit https://www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/handling-infant-formula-safely-what-you-need-know.

