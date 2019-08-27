What to Know About Travel Insurance if Tropical Storm Dorian Halts Your Labor Day Weekend Travel Plans

ST. PETERSBURG Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next 48 hours, Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to make landfall in Puerto Rico - potentially as a category 1 hurricane - bringing severe weather to popular Caribbean destinations and jeopardizing Labor Day Weekend plans. Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, explains travel insurance coverage for those whose Caribbean vacations are impacted by the storm.

You May Be Refunded if Dorian Ruins Your Trip

Travelers can be refunded their entire trip cost if their flight or cruise to the Caribbean is canceled by the storm, or if their accommodations at their destination are rendered uninhabitable. Some travel insurance policies can also refund travelers to cancel if their destination is under a hurricane warning.

Currently, hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for parts of the Leeward and Windward Islands, where Dorian is expected move through this morning. By the end of the week, Dorian is expected to move toward the Bahamas and possibly southeastern parts of the mainland U.S.

It's Too Late to Buy Travel Insurance Once a Storm is Named

Travel insurance only covers unforeseen events. Once Dorian was named on August 24, it became foreseen, meaning new policies purchased after that date will not refund trips cancelled by the storm.

You Are Not Covered to Cancel Just Because Your Fun Plans Were Ruined

Many travelers think travel insurance will pay them back just because their trip doesn't go as planned. However, travel insurance doesn't cover loss of enjoyment. As long as you can make it to your destination on time and your hotel is safe, you likely will not be refunded to cancel your trip.

