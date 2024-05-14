WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT VARICOSE VEINS AND PREGNANCY

Expert Tips From A Leader In Vein Care, Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD, FACS, RPHS, RPVI

MACON, Ga., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are a mom, you know that pregnancy is one of the most exciting journeys life brings! This journey involves physical and emotional changes, and it is easy to be anxious about how pregnancy might impact your overall health, including your vein health. There are several important things moms-to-be need to know about pregnancy and protecting their vein health, as well as what they should ask their OB/GYN about healthy circulation.

How Vein Health is Impacted by Pregnancy

Changes in pregnancy begin before you have a positive pregnancy test. Among these changes are hormonal shifts and increased blood volume to supply nutrients your baby needs. Later in pregnancy, as your baby grows, it applies pressure to the veins in your pelvis making your veins work harder. As the weeks go by, your risk of developing venous disease including varicose veins and blood clots increases and lasts until about 12 weeks post-delivery.

Five Questions to Ask Your OBGYN about Vein Disease

Here are 5 questions you should ask your OBGYN about venous disease and how to prevent varicose veins and blood clots.

1. What are My Risk Factors During Pregnancy?

Not all pregnant women develop venous disease, but if you have a family history of vein disease, have had multiple pregnancies, stand or sit for long periods of time, or do not regularly exercise, your risk may be higher.

2. Can I Prevent Vein Disease During My Pregnancy?

The risks of venous disease can be lowered but not eliminated during pregnancy. The earlier in your pregnancy you begin conservative measures, the better.

Some of the suggested preventive measures include:

Regular exercise (like walking)

Elevate your legs several times per day above the level of your heart

When you are up on your feet wear medical-grade graduated compression stockings

Maintaining a healthy weight and diet during and after your pregnancy

Be sure to check with your OB/GYN or a vein specialist about which preventive measures are right for you.

3. What Are the Signs of Vein Disease During Pregnancy?

The symptoms and signs of venous disease during pregnancy include heaviness, aching pain, cramping, swelling, itching, bulging veins, spider veins, and discoloration in the legs. These signs and symptoms can be cause for concern. Tell your OB/GYN if you begin experiencing these symptoms.

If you notice any sudden onset of shortness of breath, chest discomfort, or rapid heartbeat, you should go to the nearest emergency room, as these can be signs of a pulmonary embolism, which is a blood clot in the lungs.

4. What Vein Treatments are Safe During Pregnancy?

It is possible you might develop venous disease despite taking preventive measures, and in such cases, they might require medical intervention. Venous treatments available for the non-pregnant population include sclerotherapy injections, micro vein removal, and endovenous laser or radiofrequency treatment. It's essential to note that these treatments are generally not recommended during pregnancy. Instead, the focus shifts to preventing venous disease from escalating by incorporating what we call our Better Veins for Life® principles, in addition to routine screening.

5. How Can I Manage Vein Disease Post-Pregnancy?

We advise evaluation by a vein specialist to diagnose and receive treatment recommendations for venous disease that persists after 12 weeks of postpartum healing, as it takes about 3 months for the body to normalize to a pre-pregnancy state. Treatment options for persistent or worsening varicose veins, spider veins, and leg swelling include procedures such as venous ablation, sclerotherapy, or adhesive treatments address the underlying cause of your problems and the damaged surface veins.

For more about preventing varicose veins during pregnancy, you can read more here: https://www.veinspecialists.com/blog/how-to-prevent-varicose-veins-in-pregnancy/

About Dr. Harper

Dr. Kenneth Harper is the founder of Vein Specialists of the South, LLC, https://www.veinspecialists.com/ Since 1997, Dr. Harper has focused on the diagnosis and minimally invasive treatments for varicose veins, spider veins, venous ulcers, and leg swelling. As a leader in Comprehensive Vein Care®, Dr. Harper performed the first endovenous radiofrequency closure procedure in Georgia (early 2000). Endovenous radiofrequency closure is a minimally invasive alternative to vein stripping. Since 2000, he has personally evaluated more than 30,000 patients and performed more than 18,000 vein procedures. Dr. Harper lives in Macon, Georgia and is a father of four children and the grandfather of 6.

