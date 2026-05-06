What Top Accounting Firms Hire for in 2026: 5 Key Skills Defining the Next Generation of CPAs

Emotional intelligence skills shaping hiring for the future of the accounting profession

ATLANTA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennett Thrasher, a nationally acclaimed accounting and advisory firm, today released a new list of distinct qualities it recruits for beyond traditional accounting skills, offering a roadmap for graduates, job seekers and firms navigating accelerating demand for CPA talent within a rapidly evolving accounting industry.

High demand for specialized accounting talent in 2026 is driven by increased industry retirements, fewer new professionals entering the field, and advances in AI creating opportunities for firms to rethink how they attract and develop the next generation. To support its continued organic growth as one of the largest independent accounting firms in the U.S., Bennett Thrasher takes a differentiated approach to talent acquisition as it continues to expand its team of nearly 500 associates.

5 Qualities Top Firms Look for in CPA Talent

As top accounting and advisory firms compete for a limited pool of candidates, several qualities are emerging as critical indicators of long-term success within a people-first, growth-oriented firm culture.

Entrepreneurial Mindset.

A drive to serve as a catalyst for the firm's growth by seeking new opportunities, thinking beyond a defined role and taking an active part in building the business over time. Embracing setbacks as opportunities to gain new perspective and move forward through challenges with perseverance and resolve.



Stewardship & Accountability

A commitment to doing what you say you'll do: following through, owning outcomes and operating with consistency and integrity across every engagement.



Client-First Orientation

A mindset emphasizing thoughtful, strategic solutions and hands-on service tailored to each client's needs. The firm prioritizes long-term relationships over transactional work, focusing on trust, consistency and sustained results.



Flexibility of Thought

The ability to adapt quickly as technology, client needs and the accounting landscape evolve. This includes embracing new tools, supporting emerging service lines or adjusting how work gets done in a more dynamic environment.



Project Management

As teams become more complex and technology-driven, project management is emerging as a critical skill beyond CPA training alone. Effective project managers coordinate work across teams, tools and stakeholders, while ensuring both clear internal and external communication.

"As an independent firm, we're focused on organic growth, not acquired growth. This approach creates tangible upward mobility opportunities for our people," said Michael Hoover, Chief Growth Officer at Bennett Thrasher. "This isn't possible without the right people. That's why we hire individuals who want to be a part of building a unique firm, take ownership of their careers and play a meaningful role in shaping the firm's trajectory."

A New Model for Talent Recruitment and Development

At Bennett Thrasher, talent acquisition is treated as a core driver of the business, embedded in its Growth team rather than within a traditional HR function. This reflects a belief that recruiting top talent requires the same strategy and intention as winning new clients. With Vault recognition as one of the most prestigious firms to work for in the U.S., the firm's fiercely independent structure supports long-term employee development and strong retention, strengthening client service. At the same time, AI and automation are helping accelerate career progression by reducing time spent on routine work and allowing associates to step into more strategic, advisory roles earlier, without replacing the need for strong, people-driven talent.

To attract top talent, Bennett Thrasher remains true to the principles it was founded upon 45 years ago: to build a different kind of firm that puts its people and their families first via healthy work-life balance, offering generous PTO, a childcare program and a more balanced workload.

Serving diverse industries ranging from construction and real estate to restaurants, technology, manufacturing and professional services, Bennett Thrasher specializes in providing integrated tax, audit and advisory support for middle-market and enterprise businesses. To learn more and discover career opportunities, visit btcpa.net/careers.

About Bennett Thrasher

For more than 45 years, Bennett Thrasher has delivered strategic guidance and professional expertise to businesses and individuals through tax, audit, advisory, and outsourcing services. A people-first approach has helped to make the firm one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing independent certified public accounting and consulting firms. Bennett Thrasher has been recognized as an INSIDE Public Accounting "Best of the Best" firm 11 times, named an Accounting Today Top 100 Firm each year since 2016, and ranked by Vault among the most prestigious firms in the U.S., including No. 17 for work-life balance. Bennett Thrasher is headquartered in Atlanta with additional offices in Dallas and Denver. The firm combines deep local knowledge with international reach through memberships in DFK International, Leading Edge Alliance, and IR Global, delivering globally informed solutions.

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SOURCE Bennett Thrasher