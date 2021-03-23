What Was That Like Podcast Reaches One Million Downloads

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What Was That Like, the groundbreaking podcast that features first-hand true stories from people who have been through extremely unusual situations, has grown to more than one million downloads in less than three years since its July 2018 launch.

From the beginning, the What Was That Like podcast has taken a decidedly different approach to delivering intriguing, true-life stories to listeners.

"Rather than just talk about a story, I wanted my listeners to hear the details of what happened first-hand, directly from the person who went through it," stated Scott Johnson, the host and producer of the show. "That person is the only one in the world who knows exactly what it was like to be there and experience it."

Some of the past episodes include guests who have been in a plane crash, survived a mass shooting, been attacked by an alligator, and crashed a skydive. There are currently 74 episodes available, with a new one released every other Friday.

The key to the success of the show is that it puts the listener right there in the story. For many of the episodes, this is accomplished by using the actual 911 call audio that was placed at the time of the event.

Johnson said, "It's incredibly compelling to hear a first-hand account of an active shooter in an office building, from one of the people who actually survived being shot. But when you also hear the 911 call that was made by someone hiding in the restroom while it was happening, it makes that already-intense story really unforgettable."

But not all of the episodes deal with tragic events. One guest told the story of going on Shark Tank and getting a deal with Mark Cuban. And there's the story of a woman who sent a text message, but it went to a wrong number – that started a conversation, and three years later they were married.

Johnson is confident that the story possibilities are endless. "I'm always looking for guests with an intriguing and unusual story. Whether it's someone who lost a leg from a shark attack, or a person who was rescued from being trapped in the rubble after an earthquake, I know there are lots of people with amazing stories that my listeners want to hear. I don't think I'll ever run out of content."

What Was That Like (WhatWasThatLike.com) is a popular podcast, in which each episode is a conversation with a regular person who has been through some type of extremely unusual situation. The guest comes on the show and tells the story of what happened, first hand.

