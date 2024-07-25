'What We Find on the Road' Wins Grand Jury Award at 2024 Jersey Shore Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "What We Find on the Road," the coming-of-age drama produced by Uncommon Productions in collaboration with Scatena & Rosner Films, has been honored with the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature Drama at the 2024 Jersey Shore Film Festival. This accolade further cements the film's status as a standout in the independent film circuit.

The film, directed by Chaysen Beacham, follows the journey of TJ, who, on his 18th birthday, receives a key from his estranged father. This key unlocks a vintage '68 convertible and sets TJ on a cross-country quest filled with discovery, humor, and the search for familial connection. The narrative is brought to life by an exceptional cast, including Finn Haney, William Chris Sumpter, Katherine Laheen, Paul Guilfoyle, and Ross Partridge.

Expressing his gratitude, director Chaysen Beacham shared, "Recognition from the jury means the world to us. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks for acknowledging our film and its message of resilience and the unexpected paths we take in life."

The Jersey Shore Film Festival, known for its vibrant celebration of diverse and innovative films, continues to provide an essential platform for filmmakers to showcase their talents and connect with audiences.

This honor adds to the film's growing list of accolades, including the Gold Remi Award at WorldFest Houston, Best Drama Film at the LA Film Festival, and Best Actor at the Pasadena International Film Festival.

"What We Find on the Road" will have a limited theatrical release on September 20th and can be found streaming platforms in November. Learn more at www.WhatWeFindOnTheRoad.com and follow the film on Instagram at @whatwefindontheroad for the most up-to-date news and screening dates.

About Uncommon Productions: Founded in 2000 by Tim Disney and Bill Haney, Uncommon Productions produces documentary and feature films that inspire, enlighten, and engage.

