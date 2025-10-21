What Will Define the Future of Pharma? Five Trends on Solvias' Radar Ahead of CPHI Frankfurt 2025

The Solvias team shares its perspective on the scientific and regulatory shifts expected to be front and center at this year's event

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPHI Frankfurt, one of the world's largest gatherings for the pharmaceutical industry, is where the latest science, technology, and market shifts take center stage. Solvias, a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) analysis, will be on the ground to connect with industry leaders, share perspectives on the trends shaping the future of medicine, and explore what's next for pharma and biotech.

As Norberto Bonalumi, PhD, Director of Business Development at Solvias, notes, "CPHI is one of the best opportunities to meet people and exchange perspectives in person. These discussions give us valuable insight into how the industry is evolving and how we can continue supporting our partners with quality, flexibility, and reliability."

Five topics Solvias experts expect to see widely discussed at this year's event include:

AI, Big Data, and Omics to Augment Analytics

"At CPHI, we expect to see more conversations about the role of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data in analytics. Combined with advances in omics, these technologies will be transformative. Understanding how drugs affect the entire cell will eventually be key and this is the place to see how close we are to that future."

— Daniel Galbraith, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer



Advanced Mass Spectrometry in GMP Environments

"One of the trends we are watching at CPHI is the expansion of high-resolution mass spectrometry into GMP environments. The growing demand for multi-attribute methods reflects the need to monitor multiple critical quality attributes in parallel. This will be an important part of the industry discussions around shortening timelines, controlling costs, and managing complex modalities."

— Rafael Sande, MSc, Senior Director Operations, Bioanalysis & Characterization



CMC Development as a Critical Pathway

"CPHI always highlights the pressure to accelerate drug development, and we see CMC as increasingly central to that challenge. With rising product complexity and greater regulatory expectations, robust strategies such as Quality by Design are no longer optional. They will be a major focus in Frankfurt as companies look for ways to achieve timely approvals and sustainable success."

— Andreas Hohenleutner, PhD, Senior Director Operations Drug Product CMC & Characterization



The Emergence of Oral GLP-1 Small Molecules

"At this year's CPHI, all eyes will be on the next wave of therapies in obesity and diabetes. The emergence of small-molecule oral GLP-1s could reshape the market by 2026, with Eli Lilly's Orforglipron leading the way. This trend directly connects to Solvias expertise in solid state, impurity analysis, and analytical support for complex programs."

— Achim Link, PhD, Field Development Services Manager



Smarter Drug Delivery and Patient-Centric Design

"One of the most exciting topics at CPHI is the innovation happening in drug delivery. Advances in in-silico modeling, nasal and inhaled delivery systems, and functional release testing are changing how we evaluate performance. The conversation in Frankfurt will not just be about drug stability and purity but about how therapies are delivered and experienced by patients."

— Yannick Baschung, PhD, Associate Director Drug Product Analysis & GC

CPHI 2025 is taking place in Frankfurt, Germany from October 28-30, 2025, at the Messe Frankfurt. To hear more or meet with members of the Solvias team at CPHI, you can visit them at Stand 6.1D86.

