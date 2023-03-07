What Women Want: Accuracy is Critical to Future Wearable Use

Mar 07, 2023, 09:00 ET
Movano Health's survey of 1,000 U.S. women reveals that accuracy of data is a critical feature for those considering a wearable to help them manage health. The company is eyeing an FDA clearance submission for its Evie Ring to give consumers a higher level of trust in their health data.
PLEASANTON, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE), a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medical and consumer devices, announces the results of their study of opportunities within the wearables market. The results speak clearly to accuracy being a major factor for women considering a wearable device.
Asked to evaluate nearly 15 "product performance" features, 65% of women indicated that FDA approval of wellness metrics is a high priority. Receiving FDA clearance on wearables ensures that the health data consumers receive from the device (such as heart rate and SpO2) are accurate and reliable enough to be used in conversation with their healthcare team to help monitor overall health.
Most women surveyed expressed they are interested in purchasing a wearable to focus on their overall health, but when asked what their hesitations were, the most common issue was related to accuracy. Until consistent accuracy is achieved, wearables will continue to be used with a focus on fitness performance rather than a true measure of overall health and wellness.
"The results of the study validated for us that FDA clearance is a necessary next step in the evolution of wearables and the management of overall health. We're hearing a consistent requirement from women that wearables be comfortable and monitor their vitals accurately, and that's best achieved with an FDA cleared, medical device," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health.
Additionally, when women were asked which lifestyle attitudes and goals most resonated with them, most women said they are looking to understand their body (85%) and improve their health (75%). In fact, participating in the next physical challenge (38%) or fitness trend (22%) fell to the bottom of the list. This supports Movano Health's mission to differentiate itself by pairing highly accurate data and in-depth health insights to give women a more cohesive view of their overall health and wellbeing.
The interviews included 1,000 women between the ages of 30-75, who were either current or prospective users of wearables and/or digital wellness tracking devices. The women participated in the survey in two phases. Phase one was conducted using a quantitative methodology consisting of a 20-minute online survey. Phase two was a three- day online discussion panel with a focused group using a qualitative methodology to develop a deeper understanding of their needs and how wearables play a role in their daily lives.
For more information on Movano Health, visit www.movanohealth.com.
SOURCE Movano
