What Women Want: Accuracy is Critical to Future Wearable Use

Most women surveyed expressed they are interested in purchasing a wearable to focus on their overall health, but when asked what their hesitations were, the most common issue was related to accuracy. Until consistent accuracy is achieved, wearables will continue to be used with a focus on fitness performance rather than a true measure of overall health and wellness.

"The results of the study validated for us that FDA clearance is a necessary next step in the evolution of wearables and the management of overall health. We're hearing a consistent requirement from women that wearables be comfortable and monitor their vitals accurately, and that's best achieved with an FDA cleared, medical device," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health.

Additionally, when women were asked which lifestyle attitudes and goals most resonated with them, most women said they are looking to understand their body (85%) and improve their health (75%). In fact, participating in the next physical challenge (38%) or fitness trend (22%) fell to the bottom of the list. This supports Movano Health's mission to differentiate itself by pairing highly accurate data and in-depth health insights to give women a more cohesive view of their overall health and wellbeing.

The interviews included 1,000 women between the ages of 30-75, who were either current or prospective users of wearables and/or digital wellness tracking devices. The women participated in the survey in two phases. Phase one was conducted using a quantitative methodology consisting of a 20-minute online survey. Phase two was a three- day online discussion panel with a focused group using a qualitative methodology to develop a deeper understanding of their needs and how wearables play a role in their daily lives.

