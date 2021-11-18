What Workers Want: Be Nice, Pay Well, Staff Up

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobcase , a social platform dedicated to empowering and advocating for workers, today released results from its Retail Worker Appreciation study revealing retail worker sentiment and consumer plans during the holiday shopping season. The findings show that 59% of retail staff reported they are treated worse by customers this time of year. Making matters more concerning is that 40% are afraid their employer will not have enough employees for proper staffing levels during the holiday season. Meanwhile, consumers reveal contradictory shopping preferences and behaviors: while they cite they are more likely to shop with a company that treats its employees well (61%), at the end of the day price is the ultimate priority.

"Isn't it wonderful that once a year we all pause to celebrate peace and love during the holidays," said Fred Goff, co-founder and CEO of Jobcase. "Let's please commit to one another to spread the spirit of this season beyond our family and friends and include bringing some joy to the wonderful workers who stand ready to serve us. This year they are understaffed, overworked, and underpaid. Please be patient, tip, support, and bolster up the people who roll up their sleeves come rain or shine to keep our economy moving!"

Jobcase's research highlights the sentiment of retail workers and consumers during the holiday shopping season. Key findings include:

Holiday (un)cheer: Retail staff report being treated worse by customers during the holidays and employers aren't staffed properly for the rush

58% of retail workers are required to work on holidays, including:

Thanksgiving - 59%



Black Friday - 84%



Christmas Eve - 81%



Christmas Day - 30%



New Year's Eve - 79%



New Year's Day - 62%

Nearly 6 in 10 of retail staff respondents report being treated worse than normal by customers during the holiday season

40% of retail workers are afraid their employer will not have enough employees to make up for the extra work during the holiday season

43% said their employer hasn't done anything to prepare for the increased work volume

What retail workers really want: more bonuses and flexibility

Almost half (42%) of retail workers said they'd want their employer to offer regular bonuses as a new benefit over company paid healthcare (14%) or childcare support (4%)

Flexible scheduling was ranked as the #2 most important benefit to retail workers, just after wage increases

The season of giving

6 out of 10 consumers said they are more likely to shop with a company that treats its employees well

Of the 42% who plan to be more generous this year, tipping big is how they plan to do it (58%), followed by giving more gifts to people like teachers, caregivers, etc. (46%)

Gen Z prioritizes employees being treated well when holiday shopping more than any other generation, ranking it three out of seven

62% of consumers said they're more generous during the holiday season

Millennials will be the most generous, with 73% saying they plan to give back this holiday season

What supply chain issues?

59% of consumers said the pandemic has impacted how they will holiday shop this year, including a push to online and shopping earlier

29% of consumers plan to start holiday shopping earlier than they did last year

Despite a focus on giving and prioritizing businesses that treat employees well, price is still the #1 most important thing when it comes to holiday shopping, followed by product availability

For those who started holiday shopping earlier than usual this year, they're more concerned about getting it out of the way (49%) than the expected supply chain issues (42%)

For those who are looking to make a difference for retail workers this holiday season, consider the following:

Tip helpful retail staff

Provide gifts to retail workers at your favorite stores

Let store management know about great customer service experiences

Encourage others to be patient when there are long lines or not enough staff

Smile - sometimes just being nice can make the biggest impact on someone's day

Shop with stores that you have seen treat their workers well

Share stories of retail workers going above and beyond on Jobcase.com or other social media platforms

Jobcase conducted a survey of over 1,000 American consumers and 1,000 retail workers using Propeller Insights in October 2021.

About Jobcase:

Founded in 2015, Jobcase is dedicated to empowering and advocating for the world's workers. As a social platform, Jobcase helps more than 130 million registered members lead better work lives – providing access to jobs, tools, resources, and a supportive community. Jobcase technology also powers a network of job sites and many nonprofit-driven activities via its Jobcase network. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Boston, Jobcase is a Workday Ventures Partner and an industry-affiliate of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL). Jobcase also collaborates with employers, nonprofits and government agencies to both improve and diversify access to opportunity and participation in the workforce.

SOURCE Jobcase

Related Links

http://www.jobcase.com

